Second student arrested on gun charge at OHS

A second gun was discovered at Odessa High School Thursday.

Late Thursday afternoon, a K-9 unit indicated on drugs on a second student’s jacket. The student admitted to having drugs and a gun in his car, a news release said.

An 18-year-old male was taken into custody and faces expulsion from school plus charges of possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony; and unlawful carrying of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.

Thursday morning, Ector County ISD police officers were conducting a random search at OHS when a K-9 unit specializing in drug detection indicated on a jacket on a desk.

When the student, a 19-year-old male, was brought in to be questioned, officers found him in possession of a small caliber handgun and a large amount of cash.

The release said he was immediately taken into custody. In addition to facing expulsion, the student faces a third-degree felony charge of places weapons prohibited, and a Class B misdemeanor of false ID to a police officer. No drugs were found, the release said.

“We want to thank our ECISD police force that is vigilant in its work to keep our students and our staff safe. In addition to the officers assigned to schools every day, K-9 searches are conducted at random locations on a regular basis. In the near future, our newest K-9 officer, which specializes in weapons detection, will join our police department full-time. Safety is, and will continue to be, our top priority,” the release said.