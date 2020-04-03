ECISD providing lodging to first responders

Starting today, Ector County ISD began providing an undisclosed district facility for police, fire and rescue personnel who have potentially come in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

In a phone interview Thursday, Superintendent Scott Muri said ECISD got a request for the facility from the emergency operations center. Muri would not say what facility was being opened.

He said this is another way the district is trying to help the health and first responder community deal with the coronavirus crisis.

“This opportunity is really focused on our first responders, because just like our medical community, they’re potentially coming in contact with this, even on a daily basis so it’s really targeting our first line of defense — those individuals that are exposed and they don’t want to expose their families and if we can do anything to help prevent that, then we’ll certainly step up to the plate,” Muri said.

The bedding will be provided by the Emergency Operations Center.

“We will simply provide the facility and then a shower and restroom facilities that we have available and the emergency operations team will provide bedding and cots and other things that they may happen to need,” Muri said.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been working in conjunction with ECISD throughout this situation to find ways each organization can lend a helping hand, City of Odessa PIO Devin Sanchez said via email. “While we navigate this unprecedented event. At this time, the school district, and other generous community members have donated space to house first responders who are working at the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in our city and county. We are very appreciative of everyone who has stepped up to help out those who are putting their lives at risk to keep our community safe.”

A Facebook live event will be hosted by ECISD again next week. A day has not yet been set, but it will feature an elementary principal and a secondary principal with questions taken from parents, students and community members.

On the food front, Muri said as of the end of the day April 1, ECISD has served almost 150,000 lunches to our students in a two-week timeframe.

“The numbers of meals that we’re serving is significant. That’s a lot of food,” he added.

Muri said ECISD also is encouraging people to maintain social distance, keeping their hands clean and “just be safe.”

“As a school system, we want to make sure that when the time comes for our students to return to school that they all return to school. We want to make sure that … when it’s time for our parents, to re-engage in school by visiting campuses and dropping their children off and having lunch with their children that all of our parents return to our schools. It’s important right now that we’re all taking care of ourselves, and so encouraging kids and parents to keep their hands clean, encouraging kids and parents to maintain a social distance when they are out of their homes and just being smart in how we deal with this … the sooner we take care of this coronavrius situation, the faster we can get together again in the future. So we as a school system want to be a part of that encouragement that we’re all providing to our families and our residents and kids, especially just to be smart as we think about our own health and protection,” Muri said.