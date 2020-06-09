  • June 9, 2020

Woodall issues apology - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

Woodall issues apology

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, June 9, 2020 10:00 am

Woodall issues apology oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

ECISD board member Doyle Woodall sent out a statement after receiving backlash from social media posts.

The statement reads:

"I am truly sorry for my offensive Facebook posts. I am committed to earning back your trust. I have blinders. There are things I don’t see and understand because of my culture and personal experiences. For years I have prayed daily for God to remove my blinders. 

Last Friday, I was being interviewed by Ruth Campbell, a reporter from the Odessa American, and I was still angry at what I saw as a small group of people trying to interfere with my constitutional right to free speech. Near the end of our interview Ruth asked me if I knew she is Jewish, and I said, no. She told me what one of my posts meant to her as a Jewish woman and I felt I had been kicked in the stomach. It was the opposite of my intent for the post. I had seen it only from my perspective. A blinder came off. 

On Saturday, I visited with A.J. Crabill, the former Deputy Commissioner for education in State of Texas. We have known each other for a couple of years. We have worked side-by-side for multiple hours on several occasions. I have a lot of respect and admiration for Mr. Crabill. He is Black man, and I asked him what that post meant to him and when he told me what it meant to him as a Black man, again, it was like another kick in the stomach. Another blinder came off.

Because of these experiences, I am a better man today than I was at this time last week. Today, I understand why my posts were offensive. I will remove them from my page. I have a lot to learn about cultural differences and I will dedicate a great deal of time learning by attending cultural awareness and sensitivity training. I want to say again, I am truly sorry."

Posted in on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 10:00 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny/Wind
76°
Humidity: 8%
Winds: NW at 23mph
Feels Like: 76°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 90°/Low 56°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 92°/Low 63°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.

thursday

weather
High 95°/Low 64°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]