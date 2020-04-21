  • April 21, 2020

MISD board approves Nelson as HR official - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

MISD board approves Nelson as HR official

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, April 21, 2020 4:41 pm

MISD board approves Nelson as HR official oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Gregory Nelson, Ector County ISD assistant superintendent for human resources, is expected to take a job with Midland ISD as executive director for human resources and employee relations once he signs a contract.

The chief of human capital management is Woodrow Bailey. Nelson’s start date at MISD has not yet been determined.

Nelson said he was told ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri wanted to do something different with the HR department in Odessa and didn’t see Nelson leading it in that direction. Nelson has been with ECISD for a total of 14 years, but started his career in Midland as a teacher. He said his plan now is to complete his career in Midland.

He has served in administration at Permian and as principal of Odessa High School and most recently in HR.

Nelson said leaving Odessa is bittersweet, but the superintendent has a right to put people in positions he thinks are best. He added that he thinks Muri can get ECISD where it needs to be, although that could take a number of years.

And Nelson said he continues to pray for the entire community. He said Muri is the right man for the job of superintendent, makes hard decisions every day and always thinks things through.

At their meeting Tuesday night, the board is going to consider a request from the administration to change the job title of assistant superintendent of human resources to executive director of Human Resources and to hire a director for human resources.

Deputy Superintendent Stephanie Howard said Monday the district plans to change HR to human capital and have a talent development side down the road.

Posted in on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 4:41 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
93°
Humidity: 7%
Winds: SSW at 14mph
Feels Like: 93°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 62°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 86°/Low 56°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 88°/Low 60°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]