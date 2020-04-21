MISD board approves Nelson as HR official

The chief of human capital management is Woodrow Bailey. Nelson’s start date at MISD has not yet been determined.

Nelson said he was told ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri wanted to do something different with the HR department in Odessa and didn’t see Nelson leading it in that direction. Nelson has been with ECISD for a total of 14 years, but started his career in Midland as a teacher. He said his plan now is to complete his career in Midland.

He has served in administration at Permian and as principal of Odessa High School and most recently in HR.

Nelson said leaving Odessa is bittersweet, but the superintendent has a right to put people in positions he thinks are best. He added that he thinks Muri can get ECISD where it needs to be, although that could take a number of years.

And Nelson said he continues to pray for the entire community. He said Muri is the right man for the job of superintendent, makes hard decisions every day and always thinks things through.

At their meeting Tuesday night, the board is going to consider a request from the administration to change the job title of assistant superintendent of human resources to executive director of Human Resources and to hire a director for human resources.

Deputy Superintendent Stephanie Howard said Monday the district plans to change HR to human capital and have a talent development side down the road.