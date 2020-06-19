  • June 19, 2020

ECISD orders PPE, works toward fall reopening

ECISD orders PPE, works toward fall reopening

Posted: Friday, June 19, 2020 12:18 pm

ECISD orders PPE, works toward fall reopening By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

To prepare for the upcoming school year, Ector County ISD has ordered personal protective equipment and is working on student and teacher schedules.

Students will most likely return working remotely and face-to-face. Most of the face-to-face time would be for elementary students.

Superintendent Scott Muri and Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Lilia Nanez spoke on these and other subjects during a Facebook Live broadcast Thursday night.

Muri said the most likely scenario will be hybrid combining in-person and virtual instruction.

Nanez said the virtual instruction in the fall would be in real time so parents won’t have to be their child’s teacher.

She added that the district is working on training for students so they can learn the framework for remote learning.

“We want to make sure we think about the importance of pre k-second grade and we’re working on schedules …,” Nanez said.

On the question of the safety of children and teachers, Muri said ECISD has ordered more than 1 million face coverings, plastic face shields, ordered “lots of gloves,” thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer and thermometers.

“We will do everything within our power, but with all that said, there are still opportunities for COVID-19” to infiltrate the school district, Muri said.

The Texas Tribune reported Wednesday that Gov. Greg Abbott said students will return to public schools in person this fall.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said if families have health concerns, their children can be educated remotely.

Muri said some parents have already told ECISD they won’t be sending their children to school this fall, so the remote education will be provided.

Muri said the number of students that can return will be based on community behavior. If people wash their hands frequently, maintain social distancing and wear a face covering, it will be more likely that the school district can welcome everyone back.

Two days ago at a board meeting, Muri said, ECISD trustees approved a revised calendar for the fall. The community and staff were surveyed and the majority supported it, he said.

There will be 180 student school days next year with school starting Aug. 12. Muri added that there will be 30 days of optional half days at the end of the year for elementary school students.

Nanez said there will also be a chance for secondary students to catch up on credits.

“Next summer is going to be a busy summer for ECISD kids,” Muri said.

If parents have questions, they can email Nanez at lilia.nanez@ectorcountyisd.org or contact the communications department at 456-9019. The district operates 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday through July 23 during the summer.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

