ECISD to expand prekindergarten; application period is open

>> The child is an English Language Learner.

>> The child is economically disadvantaged.

>> The child is homeless, as defined by 42 United States Code (U.S.C.) Section 1143a; is the child of an active duty member of the U.S. armed forces of the United States, including the state military forces or a reserve component of the armed forces; or the child of a member of the armed forces injured or killed while serving on active duty; the child is or has been in the conservatorship of the Department of Family and Protective Services (foster care).

>> The child has a parent or legal guardian who is eligible for the Star of Texas Award as a peace officer, firefighter, or an emergency medical first responder.

Children who do not meet eligibility guidelines may still be able to attend pre-k based on availability of class space.

ECISD has two dedicated pre-k campuses, Carver Early Education Center and Lamar Early Education Center. In addition, the following elementary schools will offer full day prekindergarten:

Austin Montessori Magnet; Blackshear Magnet Elementary; Blanton Elementary; Burnet Elementary; Cameron Dual Language Magnet; Fly Elementary.

Gale Pond Alamo STEAM Academy Magnet; Goliad Elementary; Gonzales Elementary; Hays STEAM Academy Magnet; Ireland Elementary; Milam Fine Arts Magnet; Pease Elementary.

Reagan Academic Magnet; Ross Elementary; Sam Houston Elementary; San Jacinto Elementary; and Zavala Magnet.

If you do not live in one of these attendance zones, or does your child attend a magnet school, your application will be considered for Carver EEC or Lamar EEC based on your address.

ECISD will be accepting applications for full-day pre-k through May 11. Visit www.ectorcountyisd.org and look for the pre-k registration Icon at the top of the page. There you will find information about these requirements, the selection process and the link to apply.