  • May 4, 2020

ECISD to expand prekindergarten; application period is open - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

ECISD to expand prekindergarten; application period is open

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, May 4, 2020 5:15 pm

ECISD to expand prekindergarten; application period is open oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Beginning with the 2020-21 school year, Ector County ISD will offer full day prekindergarten to all eligible students. To be eligible for pre-k, a child must reside in Ector County, be 4 years of age on or before Sept. 1 and meet at least one of the following eligibility requirements developed by the State of Texas:

>> The child is an English Language Learner.

>> The child is economically disadvantaged.

>> The child is homeless, as defined by 42 United States Code (U.S.C.) Section 1143a; is the child of an active duty member of the U.S. armed forces of the United States, including the state military forces or a reserve component of the armed forces; or the child of a member of the armed forces injured or killed while serving on active duty; the child is or has been in the conservatorship of the Department of Family and Protective Services (foster care).

>> The child has a parent or legal guardian who is eligible for the Star of Texas Award as a peace officer, firefighter, or an emergency medical first responder.

Children who do not meet eligibility guidelines may still be able to attend pre-k based on availability of class space.

ECISD has two dedicated pre-k campuses, Carver Early Education Center and Lamar Early Education Center. In addition, the following elementary schools will offer full day prekindergarten:

Austin Montessori Magnet; Blackshear Magnet Elementary; Blanton Elementary; Burnet Elementary; Cameron Dual Language Magnet; Fly Elementary.

Gale Pond Alamo STEAM Academy Magnet; Goliad Elementary; Gonzales Elementary; Hays STEAM Academy Magnet; Ireland Elementary; Milam Fine Arts Magnet; Pease Elementary.

Reagan Academic Magnet; Ross Elementary; Sam Houston Elementary; San Jacinto Elementary; and Zavala Magnet.

If you do not live in one of these attendance zones, or does your child attend a magnet school, your application will be considered for Carver EEC or Lamar EEC based on your address.

ECISD will be accepting applications for full-day pre-k through May 11. Visit www.ectorcountyisd.org and look for the pre-k registration Icon at the top of the page. There you will find information about these requirements, the selection process and the link to apply.

Posted in on Monday, May 4, 2020 5:15 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
101°
Humidity: 5%
Winds: W at 15mph
Feels Like: 101°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 63°
Clear and windy. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 82°/Low 56°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 87°/Low 64°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]