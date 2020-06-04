Muri on virtual school, football and testing

Looking at three possible scenarios for reopening in the fall, Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri said the most likely is one combining in-person and virtual learning.

The other two are going completely virtual as ECISD did this spring, or opening completely as normal.

This follows a spring where the district went virtual, with the option of printed packets, due to the novel coronavirus.

In addition, Muri said he looks at this time period like a blank slate -- a chance to reimagine the education that's been in place for at least a century.

"The most likely opportunity is the one that we’re spending a lot of time on we’ll call that a hybrid," Muri said. "... We fully anticipate next year that not every child, nor every staff member will be physically in a building every day and we are analyzing right now what that hybrid model might look like -- everything from how will we transport kids knowing that buses will not be able to fully loaded to capacity in ways that they have been in the past. How are we thinking about feeding kids knowing that kids will not be able to gather together in large groups. How will we educate kids knowing that not every child will be in school every day," Muri said. "It is a complex opportunity ..."

A task force and subcommittees made up of people from across the district and that will include parents and high school students will be working on these scenarios.

Transportation: Muri said ECISD will need more transportation staff because fewer students can be transported on buses that might normally hold 70 students.

"... We'll have to think about how do we operate a transportation system that might actually have to make multiple routes just to pick up students to attend school. Transportation is one of the significant complexities in this puzzle that we’re trying to put together," Muri said.

More janitors and custodians also will be need to keep students and staff members safe from COVID-19, especially if school days are lengthened and teachers, staff and students come in at staggered times.

"... Certainly we’ll need more people for meeting the disinfecting and cleaning opportunities that will exist all across our system," Muri said.

Right now, he said, ECISD does not anticipate any shortages of hand sanitizer and soap.

"We're placing orders right now for the fall. And at this point it appears as if we will probably be in good shape ... Again, things can evolve throughout the summer but at this point we don’t anticipate disinfectant, cleaning supplies, etc. to be a concern," Muri said.

Whether masks will be required for students is has not been determined.

"... The state of Texas, the state education agency, as well as the CDC are all developing guidance. We have guidance that exists for the summer already and we anticipate further guidance for the reopening of school in the fall, so that decision has yet to be made. But again, we’ll be paying attention to that guidance as it comes out," he added.

The state education agency is the Texas Education Agency and the CDC is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On the question of whether there will be screening and testing students or if there will be requirements if a student tests positive for COVID-19, Muri said that's a question they have not yet developed an answer for.

"We know that if a student or a staff member develops COVID-19 and they’re physically present at school and there’s a potential for exposure, we are going to have to respond. Our goal is to create an environment in which we would not have to close an entire school for a period of 14 or more days, so we will be limiting the movement of our students and staff members around campus because we fully anticipate students and staff members getting the virus at some point during the school year. And so we will be proactive in how we address that. As far as testing is concerned," Muri said. "we will talk with our medical community, but right now we don’t have any plans to offer testing at the schools and I say that today on June 3 but as testing protocols continue to kind of unfold around our state and nation that might look different come August. But today, we don’t have any plans to provide testing opportunities at our schools for either students or staff members."

At the child care facility for children of the local medical community at Zavala Elementary, Muri said the parent drops their child off at the front entrance of the school and is not allowed inside.

The student uses a hand sanitizer as they enter the building. Muri said they also check and record that child’s temperature and ask the students questions about their own medical condition. If the child is younger, they ask the parent outside the school.

Playground equipment: The rule right now, Muri said, is that ECISD playgrounds are off limits, according to guidance from TEA for the summer.

"Students in our child care programs and summer school are not allowed to access that playground equipment. We don’t know what that’s going to look like in the fall. What we do know is if kids have access to it, then it will have to be cleaned on a regular basis ...," Muri said.

Currently in the classrooms, items students use for toys, manipulatives and crayons are changed out and cleaned after the morning session. The afternoon session students get new sets of everything.

"... We don’t know exactly what’s going to be in place for August, but we are pretty confident that the sharing of tools and resources we’re going to have to closely monitor, certainly disinfecting certain things after use by a child is going to have to occur," Muri said.

More teachers: "... Part of the work of our task force is to think through how we will be serving kids in the fall. It may not be every kid, every day which may mean that with fewer kids every day physically present the need for adults may look different."

"Some teachers may be serving kids in a virtual environment, and if you’re doing that, you might be able to serve more students taking advantage of our paraprofessionals and using them in more effective ways to meet the needs kids. We're just trying to think through all the different opportunities that we have to use adults in our organization and I think that’s probably what you’ll see in ECISD is us being creative in the roles that adults play in meeting the academic needs of our kids," Muri said.

The district, he said, may want more teachers, but they don't exist right now.

"That kind of forces us to think differently about all types of adults and how we’ll serve kids," he added.

Football: The University Interscholastic League is providing guidance for the summer on how the district can engage students. "So starting June 8, we’re actually going to resume some athletic activities, as well as some extracurricular activities using the guidance of the UIL," Muri said.

"No decision has been made about what the fall is going to look like for any sport right now, but we know that the UIL is monitoring that and at some point this summer a guidance will come out and that will affect the whole state of Texas, not just ECISD.

Right now we’re waiting," Muri said. "We anticipate there will be something. We're just not quite sure what that’s going to look like yet."

Muri said leading through the pandemic has been an exciting chance for him because for the first time in over 100 years "we have an incredible opportunity to redesign the way that we do school for kids in a very positive manner."

"It's the classic turning lemons into lemonade scenario. We've experienced a crisis in our world over the last three months and it is our opportunity to turn that crisis into significant gain for the students that we’re serving. So as a superintendent, it excites me to think about all of the possibilities that lie before us and it’s up to us as educators and as a community to embrace the potential change and improvement that we have before us and open our minds to thinking differently about this work."

Muri is part of an organization called Chiefs for Change, a group of urban superintendents from across the country, which makes up half the group. The other half is state commissioners of education and they talk every two weeks.

"Those are very in-depth, philosophical conversations, as well as a strategic and tactical conversations as we unpack this opportunity and think about we apply new solutions into our own environments. When you talk to people around the country, you know each of us works with different variables. The state finance system is different from state to state; curriculums are different. We serve different populations, etc.

Those are incredible conversations," Muri said.

He also is part of a group called the Texas School Alliance, which is made up of the largest 35 school districts in Texas. Muri said they talk several times a week about what are we learning, what are we thinking, what challenges and opportunities lie before us as a state and so sharing listening to those leaders."

Separate and apart from those groups, Muri said he's also talked to colleagues he's met along his superintendent's journey that work in a variety of different states.

"... When I wake up in the morning I’m excited to come to work because we have an incredible opportunity before us and it’s up to us as a school system and as a community to take full advantage of this opportunity and create something really great for our kids."

Budget: From a school finance perspective, Muri said the district has heard from the state that the federal government has provided funds through the CARES Act.

"We anticipate the '20-'21 school year to be one in which financially we’re going to have to be very cautious and thoughtful about the financial decisions we make because we expect actually the following year '21-'22 and '22-'23, those may be the years that we experience some very significant financial trauma, if you will, from the crisis. So we’re making smart budgeting choices right now as we look at school finance for next year," Muri said.

During the board meeting Tuesday night, Muri said the board will talk more about what teacher compensation will be for the upcoming school year. But the board's priority has been hourly employees.

"Today, the No. 1 budget priority of our board of trustees is compensation specifically for our hourly employees. Our trustees want to ensure that our hourly folks are well taken care of. We did a good job for our teachers this past year, but all we’re paying attention to compensation for all our ECISD employees; so more details specifically on Tuesday night," Muri said.