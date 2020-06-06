ECISD sets summer hours

With June now here, Ector County ISD’s summer hours schedule is in effect.

Administrative buildings and campuses are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed on Friday.

The summer schedule runs through July 23.

In order to protect the staff and the community against the spread of COVID-19, everyone entering ECISD buildings must stop at the front desk, have their temperature taken, and answer screening questions. All visitors must wear a face covering.