  • June 6, 2020

ECISD sets summer hours - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

ECISD sets summer hours

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Saturday, June 6, 2020 11:51 am

ECISD sets summer hours Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

With June now here, Ector County ISD’s summer hours schedule is in effect.

Administrative buildings and campuses are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed on Friday.

The summer schedule runs through July 23.

In order to protect the staff and the community against the spread of COVID-19, everyone entering ECISD buildings must stop at the front desk, have their temperature taken, and answer screening questions. All visitors must wear a face covering.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Saturday, June 6, 2020 11:51 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
89°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: SSE at 19mph
Feels Like: 90°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 69°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

sunday

weather
High 99°/Low 71°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 105°/Low 71°
Mainly sunny. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]