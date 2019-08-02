PHS band aiming for a great season

With Permian High School’s band camp just a couple of days old, the organization’s leadership and directors feel infused with a new attitude and energy.

Director of Bands Jeff Whitaker said he’s got 290 students with another 15 expected, so he estimates there will be about 310 students in band this year. The theme is “Permian Pictures” and it is about what MOJO means to them.

Band camp runs three weeks. Percussion, color guard, the majorettes and dance team have all met before this. Whitaker said they started with freshman July 29 and everyone else joined in on July 30.

“We’ll run all this week, including Saturday. Next week, run Monday through Friday and the following week we run Monday through Friday and then school starts, so we go three weeks before school. These are the hardest working kids. They start all this stuff before anybody else does. They’re really going put three weeks of work in so we can be ready for all our performances and competitions,” Whitaker said.

“We’re not like most bands in the state of Texas. We actually prepare two shows. We do a pregame show, which for whatever reason most groups don’t do that anymore, and being at Permian, we also have the playoffs which we turn into our playoff show later in the year. But we also have our competition show, so we work on both of those. We’ll start working on MOJO and all the spirit things at the end of this week on Saturday. We call that super spirit Saturday just because that’s when we first put the pregame and the traditional stuff on the field and the kids really get into that part,” Whitaker added.

Whitaker, who shattered one of his kneecaps ice skating over the summer, said he met with band leaders a week before the rest of the students came in.

“We have about 40 student leaders in our organization, which is a lot. They had to apply for the leadership positions. They had to go through teacher evaluations and we did a lot of interviews for some of those positions — some of the higher up ones. It was incredible the work ethic of those kids.

“They came in with the most positive attitudes. I’ve been teaching 18 years and these kids have the best attitudes I’ve ever been around and just seeing how energetic and excited they are about what we’re able to do this year after our area contest. We tied for second place and we lost the tiebreaker, which was a devastating to what our goals were for last year. That kind of put a negative tone on the program for a little bit. Losing’s tough and there was a little bit of animosity with another school (Montwood) and it got blown out of proportion, “Whitaker said.

“A lot of that was stuff that had nothing to do with our kids; nothing to do with our school; our band,” Whitaker added.

He said it was stuff mostly from outside, especially social media “that got thrown into our realm.”

“Once we … got past that we were just like, ‘Hey, this doesn’t reflect us.’ You go to competitions, you win, you lose, you move on and keep working hard. Those kids that were in the leadership they understood that, so this year they came in with this determination of we’re going to have a positive year. We’re going to have a great year. We’re going to have joy back in the program. We’re going to have energy back into it.”

Coming off his knee injury this summer made it a rough summer for Whitaker personally.

“It was a struggle and for me to walk in and see those kids’ faces and see their energy, it changed me … as a teacher and gave me the energy and life I needed to come off of that,” Whitaker said.

After two days of band camp, he said this was going to be “one of the great Permian bands.”

“It’s going to happen. We’ve got the right kiddoes to do it,” Whitaker said.

Donavan Pando, a 16-year-old junior drum major, Brooklynn Briles, a 17-year-old senior morale officer, Katrina Carrasco, a 17-year-old senior crew captain and section leader for mellophones, and Jorge Rubio, an 18-year-old senior band captain, agreed with Whitaker about the quality of this year’s musicians.

“… These incoming freshmen are doing great. They’re learning at a very fast rate and we’re really excited to see what we can do this year,” Rubio said.

Carrasco added that everyone this year is amazing.

“They all have a lot of potential,” she said.

Briles said the attitudes are great.

“I think all the things that happened last year have really impacted not just the upperclassmen, but I think the directors as well. I think the attitude is very much different than it was last year,” Briles said.

Pando said the band has experienced a culture change in a positive direction.

“We all have good attitudes. We just started a really strong leadership team and these freshmen are liking it. They’re learning faster than even I learned my freshman year, so we’re giving them the most we can,” Pando said.

Rubio said he is enjoying being in band leadership because he’s able to answer questions and help other students.

“It’s just an amazing feeling,” Rubio said.

Carrasco said he likes being able to impact the underclassmen.

“I’m excited about leadership this year because in band we work hard and we learn how to work hard and we learn how to stay focused and to use our minds the best we can …,” Pando said.

Briles said being in band will help her and her peers as they move through life.

“When you get older, you’re going to have to get a job; you’re going to have to work with other people; other people are going to have to work with you; and therefore when you learn how to work as a team, you learn not only to give your input and accept others’ criticism, you also learn how to give criticism,” she said.