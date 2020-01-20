Performance report, supplemental pay on agenda

Revising the supplemental pay schedule for teachers who tutor students and a public hearing on the district annual performance report are on the agenda for the 6 p.m. Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting today (Jan. 21).

The meeting will be in the first-floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

The performance report will include ECISD’s accreditation status, the Texas Academic Performance Report, discipline report summary on violent crime incidents, student performance in postsecondary institutions and the financial standard report.

For 2019, the district received an A rating in the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, got a C rating on the state’s A-F accountability rating system for 2019, is accredited, and its special education determination status is needs substantial intervention.

The report covers a variety of topics including State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) scores, discipline, graduation rates, enrollment in higher education and other items.

For all grades and all subjects on the STAAR test, 63 percent of ECISD students are at approaches grade level compared to 67 percent for the Region 18 Education Service Center area and 78 percent for the state.

Thirty-two percent of ECISD students are at meets grade level, compared to 36 percent for Region 18 and 50 percent for the state, the report shows.

Twelve percent of students are at masters grade level; 14 percent in Region 18; and 24 percent for the state, the report shows.

The total percentage of students who met college, career and military readiness standards in ECISD was 39.2 percent; 40.9 percent for Region 18; and 50 percent for the state.

The four-year graduation rate for ECISD for grades nine through 12 was at 83.7 percent; 86.9 percent for the region; and 90 percent for the state.

The five-year graduation rate is 88.3 percent for ECISD; 88.6 percent for the region; and 92 percent for the state.

The six-year graduation rate for grades nine through 12 is 90.7 percent for ECISD; 88.3 percent for Region 18; and 92.1 percent for the state.

The percentage of students that dropped out at any time in grades nine through 12 during 2017-18 school year was 3.8 percent; 3.1 percent for Region 18; and 1.9 percent for the state.

In grades seven and eight, the percentage was 1.3 percent for ECISD; 0.8 percent for Region 18; and 0.4 percent for the state.

The percentage of students making one year of growth on all subjects combined is 61 percent for ECISD; 63 percent for Region 18; and 69 percent for the state, the report said.

On the schedule of supplemental pay, it is being requested because too few teachers are volunteering to tutor students and provide supplemental instruction services at the current rate, agenda material said.

“It is recommended that we adjust the current pay for tutoring from $22 per hour to $32 per hour. This would create a rate of $32 per hour for tutoring and instruction. This matches the current rate of $32 per hour approved for After School Credit Recovery–Odyssey Ware. In addition, we recommend the rate for tutoring and instruction at “F” campuses be set at $40 per hour. This is needed to encourage teachers at those campuses and beyond to provide the important service to our students at our high-need campuses,” the material said.

“If approved, the new rates would become effective Feb. 1, 2020, and the rate would not be retroactive for any work completed before that date.”