Trustees to consider teacher externships

The purpose is to enable selected teachers to spend three to four days on site with local employers to have a better understanding of industry–specific workplaces and “translate externship activities to classroom lessons,” supplemental agenda material said.

The agreement would be in effect during the summer of 2020.

Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Lilia Nanez said this is the first time the district will engage in an externship program like this.

“We’ve pretty excited about it,” Nanez said.

The externships would be open to any secondary school that has connections to the workforce. For example, if you teach journalism the district might be looking for job shadowing opportunities at the Odessa American or one of the TV stations where teachers can bring those experiences back to the classroom. The same would be true for health sciences or culinary arts. The teachers could shadow a phlebotomist or work in a restaurant, Nanez said.

She added that this kind of program has existed in Texas for a few years, but it would be the first time it was offered in the Permian Basin.

Teachers would be able to earn a maximum of $700. Nanez said the externship pays $500, but they can earn $100 if they complete a debriefing at the Region 18 Education Service Center and another $100 if their roundtrip commute is more than 50 miles.

The board also will consider an amendment to the Oberon solar project.

Oberon Solar wants to amend its agreement to expand the size of its project from 50 megawatt as listed in their original application in 2018 to 150 megawatt.

The state Comptroller requires an amendment to any Chapter 313 agreement whenever the scope of the project is significantly increased.

Earlier this year, the board approved an appraised value limitation on property for the project.

The Texas Comptroller’s website said an appraised value limitation is an agreement in which a taxpayer agrees to build or install property and create jobs in exchange for a “10-year limitation on the taxable property value for school district maintenance and operations tax purposes.”

Trustees also will consider hiring the Underwood firm as counsel for the Oberon

Under purchases over $50,000, the board will consider approving a $195,650 bid from Danny’s Asphalt & Paving Inc. to a new parking lot with 49 new parking spaces and a new basketball court at a new location on the campus at Murry Fly Elementary.

Agenda material said the project is expected to be finished in 30 days.