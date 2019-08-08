Special ed transitional services to relocate

As a way to centralize transitional services special education students who are 18 and older will be moved to renovated quarters on the Odessa High School campus this fall.

Micah Pettigrew, autism homebound and 18-plus special education coordinator, said the Transition to the Future program is for students through age 21. It will serve about 33 students this year.

This is the third year Ector County Independent School District has offered transitional services, Executive Director of Special Education Tracy Canter said.

“We provided transitional services on the high school campuses. Once they entered Permian or OHS, they remained there and received those same services at each of the high schools. They have vocational teachers that would work on job skills,” Canter said.

Students also were at George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa.

The address is 1111 W. 12th St.

Three years ago, they started wanting to expand the program, get students out into the community and build a strong support system for them as they learned life and job skills, Canter said.

“We really just wanted to bring all of the kids together so we could work on those transition skills for students 18 and older. The best way for us to do that was to have one single location that was devoted to what their needs were,” Canter said.

The students work at local hotels, grocery stores and learn how to use public transportation.

Canter said the special education department felt it needed to take a better, more comprehensive approach to providing services for the students.

“… Even those that could not go out to the job sites, we wanted to be able to provide that for them in a safe, secure environment. And so we worked with the school district and were able to get the building over off of Whitaker behind OHS. It’s South Whitaker, so the entire building has been renovated. ECISD has worked with us on really getting the building up to our standards and a place where the kids can learn how to cook. We have different living spaces within this building,” a physical skills room and work lab, Canter said.

Pettigrew said there will also be a set-up like a home environment where students can acquire skills they need in a home to live independently, such as ironing, making beds and cooking.

“There’s a whole kitchen that is built specifically for students that have wheelchair needs and for students that don’t have wheelchair needs. And then there is a culinary arts program that is teaching the students how to cook …,” Pettigrew said.

Canter said her department has built strong partnerships with ECISD’s career and technical education program. She said they also are working with the Innovation department. Chief Innovation Officer Jason Osborne said plans are to provide real-world opportunities for students with autism through PICK Education.

The idea to move to Whitaker Street was brought up when special education officials visited OHS. Canter said they told administrators and principals what they were looking for and they said they had a great idea.

“We started this project it was in the fall of last year. We did a lot of research and really started working on the renovations; January-February is when they started finalizing what this would look like for the school year,” Canter said.

The plan is to have it available for the fall. An open house will probably be held the week before school starts. School begins Aug. 19.

“We are also working with the agriculture department (in) CTE. They’re going to work with our kiddos on (landscaping). A lot of it is not done perfect because we want to be able to build ownership with our students and give them the pride in really working and learning different skills and then they benefit from those skills,” Canter said.

Pettigrew said one of the things the culinary arts teacher has planned is to start a small garden and use it for their culinary classes.

“There are lots of neat things that the students are going to be able to learn that maybe not even an average student would learn,” Pettigrew said. “… There’s lots of cool stuff going on and we plan on growing bigger and bigger and doing more and more.”

Canter said Pettigrew will be stationed in the new building to oversee services and there will be four certified teachers/job coaches.

“Our teachers and paraprofessionals work as … life skills coaches,” Canter said, “so they’ll go with them out to a job and out to the community.”

Pettigrew said the instructors also will teach classes for the full range of students.

“They’re going to have opportunities that they probably would never have … on the traditional campus. … A lot of times, their families don’t even allow them in the kitchen. … We’re at least going to teach them the safety things — whatever they need to know to be as successful as they can be as an individual student,” Pettigrew said. “Every program is very individualized to the student and their specific needs.”

Pettigrew said parents often marvel at how much their student has grown during the transitional process.

“I believe as we get more and more established and more and more trained … that they’re going to be seeing even more progress in their students, so everything is so exciting. … It’s very exciting for their parents and our community. These are very valuable members of our community and they can be an amazing workforce in our society when we have a hard time getting good employees,” Pettigrew said.

She added that they have met with parents multiple times and they are familiar with what’s going on with the new building.

“… They’re just eagerly awaiting getting to see the building — as are we,” Pettigrew said.

Pettigrew and Canter said the program is critical.

“To me, it’s in the range of importance it’s the top to me because our students, although I totally believe in the educational system and I totally believe that our students need to be educated in every form and fashion, but what they really need are skills to make them successful, or help them be successful in … society,” Pettigrew said.

“I think a program like this ultimately is life changing for the students for the parents,” Canter said.

Pettigrew said the same goes for the teachers.

“It’s going to provide them with the needed skills and the ability to see that they can do much more than they thought they ever could,” she added.