  • October 23, 2019

Friends raise money to help peers buy books

Friends raise money to help peers buy books

  • YOUNG HELPERS

    Mark Rogers

    Hays STEAM Academy students, 10-year-old Kimberly Espinoza reads Beyonce Shine Your Light to classmates 9-year-old Peighton Garcia, 9-year-old Valeria Paiva, 9-year-old Bailey Smethers in the book fair. The four girls raised money for kids who didn't have funds to buy books at the book fair through selling baked goods.

Posted: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 5:02 pm

By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

A group of Hays STEAM Academy students has joined forces to make this week’s book fair a little more enjoyable for all students on the campus.

Nine-year-old fourth-graders Bailey Smethers, Peighton Garcia, Valeria Paiva and 10-year-old fifth-grader Kimberly Espinoza had a bake sale to raise funds for students who might not have enough to buy a book at the fair.

“I think that they are an amazing young group of girls that were thinking of others and how they could help the community,” Assistant Principal Paula Dannheim said. “We have quite a few kids that we let them all look at the books and every year we have kids that are disappointed because they look at them,” but the parents don’t have the money to give them.

“So this is going to touch a lot of kids,” Dannheim said. “This is going to make a lot of kids very, very happy.”

Smethers said the idea came about because the girls wanted everyone to have a book for the fair.

Garcia said they decided on the plan about two weeks ago.

The girls said they raised about $800.

“Last year, I saw people that looked at the books and they started crying because they knew they couldn’t buy books,” Garcia said.

Smethers said at first they thought they would bake for the community, but it turned out to be something bigger.

Paiva said they baked about 200 mini cakes. They sold them all.

Garcia said they took orders before they baked and Smethers said they had extra so more people could partake.

Smethers said it started out with her and Garcia, but the group grew to include the other friends as well.

The girls said they were proud and happy about their accomplishment.

Kim: I was really happy and proud.

“I feel like everybody who got a book or gets a book, I feel like they’ll appreciate it more than we appreciate them,” Smethers said. “We’re not actually helping ourselves, it’s helping others.”

Espinoza said there are many students who probably don’t have books of their own at home, so this will allow them to have a book of their own.

“Everyone will be happy because now everybody has one,” Garcia said.

Smethers said for next year she thinks they should donate their old books.

And the group has started thinking big.

“Why just help one time? How about help thousands of times?” Smethers said.

Garcia said it doesn’t have to be here.

“It can be anywhere else,” she said.

Espinoza said they can influence everyone in the world and they can help others just like they did.

“Spread kindness around the world,” Garcia said.

“Because everyone needs a little kindness in their life. I can’t believe we made an impact on so many people,” Smethers added.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

Posted in on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 5:02 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

