  • November 26, 2019

Facilities Review Committee to meet

Facilities Review Committee to meet

>> ECISD Board of Trustees

Posted: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 11:25 am

Posted: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 11:25 am

The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees has given notice of an ECISD Facilities Review Committee meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Bonham Middle School cafeteria, 2201 E. 21st St.

Dinner is at 5:30 p.m. The committee will work to develop a facility plan for the district.

The board of trustees may be present at the meeting.

 

