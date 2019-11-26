Facilities Review Committee to meet

Dinner is at 5:30 p.m. The committee will work to develop a facility plan for the district.
The board of trustees may be present at the meeting.
Posted: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 11:25 am
Dinner is at 5:30 p.m. The committee will work to develop a facility plan for the district.
The board of trustees may be present at the meeting.
Posted in ECISD on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 11:25 am. | Tags:
wednesday
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Brandpoint (BPT)
Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>
Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>
Odessa, TX
432-550-3668
Odessa, TX
432-337-4661
Odessa, TX
432-362-0004
Odessa, TX
432-333-7602
© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]