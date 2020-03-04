Weigh in on facility planning

A large committee, made up of a cross-section of Ector County ISD community, is developing solutions for our school district's needs.

Committee leaders and ECISD officials hosted two community meetings in February and will host two more in late April and early May. Those presentations are posted on the district’s website, and you can join the conversation through a pair of QRC/Text surveys inside those presentations. Those survey questions will stay open until the start of spring break, the district newsletter said.

At its last meeting, the Facilities Review Committee saw a report identifying approximately $700 million in facilities needs. The committee’s goal is to put together recommendations for a short-term and long-term plan to address these needs.