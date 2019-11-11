ECISD police adding weapons dog, officer

The Ector County ISD Police Department plans to expand its officer ranks with a human K-9 officer and one of the four-legged variety specializing in weapons detection.

The officer and the dog have not yet been selected, but the roughly $150,000 in funding has been approved, Police Chief Todd Hiner said. The department plans to purchase the dog and hire a police officer for the 2019-2020 school year.

Hiner said safe campuses have to be a priority, otherwise parents aren’t going to feel comfortable sending their children to school.

“We were talking about this in light of the tragedy on Aug. 31 and we were thinking what can we do in the school district to improve the safety and security of the campuses,” Hiner said.

A way of doing this was to expand the K-9 division to include a new officer and a weapons K-9.

“The K-9s are certified by the state allowing us to be able to use them as a tool to be able to search and develop probable cause for those situations where somebody might bring a weapon to school thereby making it a safer environment,” Hiner said.

He added that having K-9 officers to detect narcotics has been very impactful. The role of the new dog will be to deter and detect weapons.

Hiner said random searches can be conducted or they can be incident driven. If they get information that points them to a particular area, the K-9 can be used as a tool to expand their search capabilities and develop probable cause.

He added that students are “really good” about reporting information to Student Crime Stoppers which has helped to solve a lot of crimes on campuses.

Hiner said there are a few weapons K-9s across the state, but not that many and none in the Permian Basin that he knows of.

“They have the capability of sniffing out bullets,” he said. “They have the capability of sniffing out guns,” Hiner said.

He said the idea of having a weapons K-9 was approved by the school safety committee and the superintendent loved the idea and pushed it through to get the purchase rolling.

The cost of the officer and canine is around $150,000 for expenses such as salary, vehicle purchase, training and travel to select the dog.

“It is a big investment, but if you think of this from this context — 34,000 students, 4,000 employees, 900 square miles that we have to cover — it’s a lot. … We hope it’s impactful. We hope people take it seriously. We hope that the community knows that safety and security (are) paramount in the district,” Hiner said.

The training for the weapons dog is different than for drug dogs.

“So in other words, he will not pick up on the scent of anything other than those things that he is trained to pick up on, like the bullets and the guns. He will not be able to smell the drugs,” Hiner said.

The ECISD Police Department is slotted for 32 officers and has 30 currently, Hiner said.

Lt. Jeff Daniels said the department currently has two single-purpose K-9 units certified for narcotics. He noted that students and everyone on campus will see the dog every day on campuses searching hallways, parking lots and classrooms, which will add to its impact.

“… It’s hard to measure deterrence, but when a person sees that every day and they know that the dog is going to be there and what that dog’s job is and what purpose it serves, it’s going to have a big impact on what they decide they’re going to do; if they decide they are going to bring that weapon; if they’re not going to bring that weapon. Having that tool in place to prevent that is just huge,” Daniels said.

The deployment of the drug dog goes where the drugs are and the deployments move accordingly. Because the department has kept the drug dogs in different areas for so long, people don’t know where they might turn up so that’s an added deterrent, Daniels said. People realize there is no safe place to do drugs, for example, because police are checking everywhere they can think of.

Despite being in so many places, Daniels said they don’t want to disrupt the learning environment, but are trying to make the campuses safer. The search patterns will be like the ones already in place that the students are used to.

Daniels said police will search mainly middle and high schools. With just one dog, they are limited on how long the dog can search in a given day.

The canine will be selected in the middle of December from Hill Country Canine.

“We’ll we’ll go through about a 20-dog selection process before we know exactly what we’re going to get,” Daniels said.

To get an idea of how the dog will work out, they try them out.

Daniels said the amount of time the weapons dogs are trained is the same as for narcotics, but it’s more intense. Some weapons dogs are trained for up to 35 odors.

They are actually bomb/weapons dogs, but the focus will be more on weapons than bombs.

Hill Country Canine, Daniels said, is of the largest suppliers of weapons dogs, bomb dogs and narcotics dogs for the U.S. government.

He added that the No. 1 goal is to make campuses safer and anytime they can bring in something to let students and parents know the department is making strides toward that, it’s exciting.

If everything goes as planned, Daniels said the first day on the job for the officer and the canine will be Feb. 3.

“For this to happen mid-year, it’s a huge priority to make it happen,” Daniels said.