Quintela wins state principal award

It’s taken roughly five nominations, but Ector College Prep Success Academy Principal Charles Quintela has won the Region 18 Middle Level Principal of the Year for the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals.

Quintela and Assistant Principal Reagan Paquette say it has taken a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get to this point. Paquette noted that the nomination process was difficult and time consuming and involves getting letters of recommendation and just information about Quintela.

“I’m so excited,” Paquette said. “I think he really deserves it. He deserves way more than this, but I think that this is huge. I’m excited for him because it’s very well deserved.”

His administrative team nominated him. Quintela also wants to credit the cafeteria workers, custodians, clerks, counselors, students, teachers, administrators and support staff for the laurel.

Quintela said he has been in education for nearly 30 years.

“I’m going to be humble about it because the work that it entails to get the award is real grueling. The shelf life of a principal nowadays is way shorter than it used to be, even 10 years ago. I’ve been a principal now 13, 14 years and exhaustion is all I can say …,” Quintela said.

This year has been especially taxing with the Aug. 31 mass shooting to start off the year, followed by a student dying in a car accident just a couple of weeks later and then the year being cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. A former Ector student, Leilah Hernandez, was one of the seven people killed and 25 injured by gunman Seth Ator.

An Alpine native, Quintela earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Sul Ross State University in Alpine; a master’s of science in interdisciplinary studies from Texas State University; and a master’s in educational leadership from University of Texas Permian Basin.

Quintela was a teacher for eight years and got into administration 22 years ago. He served 13 years as a principal.

He said there were a lot of reasons why he got into administration, but one of them was a mentor who moved him in the direction of it.

Quintela has taught middle and high school and been a principal at the elementary, middle, high school, alternative and accelerated alternative levels. The accelerated alternative school enabled students to graduate early from high school and was in Monahans.

He also was a teaching assistant at Sul Ross, which gives him 32 years in education.

Along with Odessa and Monahans, he has taught in Weslaco and Fort Stockton.

Quintela said winning the TASSPA award was like being selected for Most Valuable Player without winning a ballgame.

“… To me, it’s bittersweet but I feel like the fact of the matter is I’ve been part of several turnaround schools. I just felt like at this juncture I would like to start rounding out my career with a final, complete turnaround. … In everybody’s career, I feel like you deserve to be acknowledged for the good work you’ve done. A lot of people go through this cycle like I have being principal and don’t ever get acknowledged. … It’s crazy hard work,” Quintela said. “If you don’t have a good team, you don’t have a strong team, you crumble.”

Ector now provides a laptop computer to its roughly 1,500 students and administrators there have changed the campus culture. Ector Middle School was in its fifth year of improvement required status under state accountability standards and if it didn’t come off the list it would have faced closure or the Texas Education Commissioner would have appointed a board of managers over the whole district.

Ector partnered with CEO/Superintendent Robert Bleisch’s Ector Success Academy Network as a way to stay sanctions from the Texas Education Agency against the middle school for two years.

Quintela said they probably had higher remote learning engagement than the rest of the district at more than 90 percent. He added that it was built into the curriculum because programs like Brainchild and Achieve were already used.

But there was the challenge of helping students who didn’t have a device or didn’t have internet access.

“If they didn’t have internet, we were going to provide them a paper packet system so they could pick it up … so we had to come up with a game plan for three different things and we fulfilled them and our success rate was 94 percent,” Quintela said.

Paquette said she is thankful she has gotten to work with Quintela “because he has taught me so much.”

“He’s like the best leader and principal that I could ever have dreamed of working with,” she said.

Quintela said the two greatest days in our lives are “when you’re born and the other is when you know your why.”

He added that doing the work of turning a school around is the hardest thing in the world.

“… And even though we will not have the data until next year because we’ll test next year, I think everything but that will prove that we’ve turned this school around,” Quintela said.

He added that the scores from the Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System test will be an indicator of how well the campus has done. For about 42 percent of students at Ector, English is not their first language.

“That’s going to be one piece of data we can use to drive the success of the school,” Quintela said of the TELPAS scores, which have not been issued yet.