Dance Explosion rocks the stage this weekend

Hundreds of students will perform this weekend as part of Dance Explosion set for 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Permian High School auditorium.

Tickets are $10 and benefit the Panther Paws and finance trips such as participating in national competition, Coach Kristin Carter said.

Performers will include all dance class students, varsity and junior varsity Panther Paws, plus guest performers like the Odessa College Blues Dance Team, En Croix Dance Academy, Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School and Future Paws participants.

Seniors Julissa Garcia, Ryan Navarrete, Autumn Wells, Brittny Deanda and Bri Ruiz are all looking forward to it.

“… We just showcase what we’ve been working on so far throughout the year and for everybody just to see all the hard work that we’ve put in,” Garcia said.

Navarrete said the show includes the national dances, solo, duets and ensembles.

“It’s basically like a big dance recital that showcases everybody,” Navarrete added.

Wells added that it’s exciting for them to be able to be able to put on the performance.

“I think it’s fun getting to show people how much work we put in and kind of get that recognition,” Deanda said.

Ruiz noted that it’s also sad because it’s their senior year.

“We’ve all been through this program for at least three years and it’s just sad thinking it’s our last one,” Ruiz said.

Panther Paws members say they have been practicing since August for this show.

Carter said this will be the 17th edition of Dance Explosion. It includes up to six costume changes and the show runs about an hour and a half.

She added that people may purchase tickets between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday if they want to buy tickets in advance, or they can by tickets the day of the show.

“You want to say every year that this is the best show, but I really think that this is going to be an amazing show not just the Panther Paws but the dance classes this year are already just blowing me away,” Carter said. “Both of our Panther Paw teams are extremely strong this year and it’s really cool that we’re already ready to go. And nationals isn’t for another month. This is like our pre-nationals where we get on stage and we kind of show off to everybody. We’re solid this year. We’re really strong.”