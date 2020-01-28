Hays starts journalism club

Students at Hays STEAM Academy are learning about journalism on the fly.

The idea came to third-grade teacher Devin Adams while she was in the shower. It has been going for about three weeks and 10 students in grades three through five are participating. They meet three times a week and were working on a newscast on a recent Thursday.

Adams said teachers all have after-school clubs and she was trying to think of something that was fun and interested her. She added that the students love making morning announcements on Rocket Launch daily and they had the technology so she thought a broadcast would be something they would enjoy.

The students have taken it even further.

“They want to do a newsletter. They want to do a podcast,” Adams said.

When the group started, Adams said they had to define some journalism terms because she was using some terms the students weren’t familiar with.

“We’ve defined some terms and talked about a code of ethics — what’s appropriate; what’s not; what we’re going to cover; practice interviewing skills. We’ve mostly been practicing our scripts and topics that they want to cover, how to use the technology. That’s as far as we’ve gotten (in) these three weeks,” Adams said.

Once it’s published, they will probably use the school’s social media accounts.

Adams wrote the first script for the students, but they were filling in the blanks and all the ideas came from them. They decide on the segments they want to cover. Some of the students are working behind the scenes, as well.

The first story they did was the school spelling bee. They also have special interest and sports reporters.

“They wanted to interview some staff members and these are the things that they have put down for their segments. That’s what they want to cover. They wanted to create their own comic strip for the newspaper, so they have big plans. It’s a lot of work,” Adams said.

The club also teaches students skills like researching, interviewing, people skills, making eye contact and shaking hands.

“I think it’s great,” Adams said.

Lauren Rodriguez, a 10-year-old fifth-grader, said she likes discovering new things.

“I like reporting stuff and interviewing people because I do that with my family, but I want to do it actually outside my house,” Rodriguez said.

They created a special report about the Hays spelling bee.

“It was nerve racking, but also really fun. I got kind of used to it in the middle of it because I just asked the question and it wasn’t even (as) scary that I thought it was going to be,” Rodriguez said.

Levi Mussulman, a 9-year-old fourth grader, said he got interested in the club because his aunt in Arizona has an art podcast. Even though it hasn’t happened yet, he said the newspaper will be his favorite part of the group.

Although he seems to be a natural reading a script, Mussulman said he’s kind of uncomfortable.

“I feel like I’m on a wacky TV show; like a wacky comedy show,” he said.

Xander Kay, an 11-year-old fifth-grader, was fiddling with a tablet to create transitions between stories. He just learned how to do that the previous day.

Kay said he and his sister enjoyed making videos on a cell phone.

Nine-year-old fourth-grader Giovanni Reynoso said he likes the green screen best currently. He also liked meeting one of the judges, Shelby Landgraf of CBS 7, who was a judge at the spelling bee.

Amanda Webber, an instructional technology specialist for Ector County ISD, said she helps with technology and helps them integrate it into the club for their reporting.

“It’s really exciting I got to do a little bit when I was in the classroom last year and use it with some of my students. It’s really nice to get to come back and use it again and help them learn how to run with it on their own,” Webber said. “A lot of them are already getting it down faster than I did.”