Travis establishes Kindness Month

Travis Magnet Elementary School is dedicating October to being kind — to each other and to the community.

Principal Amy Russell said middle schools often have random acts of kindness. They followed some websites and some blogs on being kind and decided to try it on her third through fifth-grade campus.

The school’s symbol this year is a butterfly and the motto is “Spread Our Wings and Fly.”

Teachers could model kindness in their actions and deeds and they could celebrate students who were kind, Russell said, so teachers were asked if they would take a photo of a student being kind, send it to her with a blurb and they would put it on the kindness wall.

“I had some fifth-grade students that gave up some PE time and I gave them butcher paper. I gave them border. I gave them the stapler. I gave them materials and they created a kindness board. Teachers are emailing me when students perform an act of kindness, which could be opening the door for someone, helping tutor somebody, helping someone with their homework, helping somebody who’s having a bad day … just getting them to think about being kind and that you can be kind by an action, or even your words,” Russell said.

Maria Sanchez, a fourth-grade math and science teacher, and her class decided to perform an act of kindness outside of school. They are collecting gloves and socks through the winter to give to homeless people.

Russell noted that the kindness message is spreading school wide without her pushing it.

Sanchez said it was her students that decided to collect gloves and socks.

“What we did was we took a poll of what everyone wanted to do for kindness, not just in the classroom … (but for) our community. The students had a sheet of paper. They were able to choose two things they wanted to do. I went through and counted all the polls and students chose to collect gloves and socks for the homeless,” Sanchez said.

She added that if someone doesn’t have a jacket and it’s cold outside, they offer their own to wear.

“Kindness (Month) has been nice because kids are opening doors for other students. They help them if they drop something. They pick it up; pencils, papers. It’s been really, really eye-opening. They’ll let someone go in front of them if they’re having a hard time walking, or they just make sure they stop for teachers or students walking through,” Sanchez said.

She added that the children also are cleaning up after themselves, which is nice.

Shania Quigley, a 9-year-old fourth-grader said kindness is something you should show friends if they need help.

“I think it’s a good idea because everyone needs to be kind,” Quigley said.

She added that it makes her feel better to be nice to people.

“… People shouldn’t be rude to people. It’s not a good thing. People should always be nice,” Quigley said.

Nine-year-old third-grader Iram Navarette is a breakfast champion at Travis. That means he comes in at about 7 a.m. and helps put out breakfast and put it in every single classroom around the school. He said there are six or seven students who do this.

Navarette said it feels good to do this because he’s helping people who work hard for them.