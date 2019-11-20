Facilities assessment committee approved

The Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees approved hiring PBK architecture and engineering to refresh its facilities assessment plan at their meeting Tuesday.

The cost is not to exceed $217,000.

A facilities review committee also was approved that will include community members, parents, a student from each high school (including George H.W. New Tech Odessa, Odessa Collegiate Academy and OCTECHS), certified staff members and campus and district administrators.

Chief of Operations Patrick Young said the board approved PBK to do the initial assessment in December 2016.

Young said remaining with PBK will mean significant cost and time savings to ECISD. He said PBK is the leading kindergarten through 12th Grade architectural firm in Texas and No. 2 in the nation.

PBK will start work on Wednesday and wrap up in February.

The facilities review committee’s charge is to work through the comprehensive facilities review with PBK architects, consider enrollment projections for coming years, and report back to the school board by the end of the school year.

Deputy Superintendent Stephanie Howard said about 120 invitations will go out and she expects it to be about 100 people. The group is asked to commit to 75 percent attendance of the meetings.

Young said the culmination will be in May when the facilities review committee brings its recommendation to the board.

The board also approved a resolution establishing a district memorial scholarship fund.

Following the Aug. 31 mass shooting, the scholarships will be created to honor and memorialize students, employees, and friends of ECISD.

The district has created a separate fund working with the chief financial officer. Donations will be accepted throughout the year, and the initial Memorial Scholarships will be awarded May 2020, supplemental agenda material said.

One scholarship will be awarded to a senior from each of the five high schools: Odessa High School, NTO, Odessa Collegiate Academy, and Odessa Technical early college high school, the material said.

Based on contributions made through January 2020, the MSF Committee will determine the amount for each scholarship in the initial year. The goal will be to sustain this scholarship over time, and the amount will be reviewed annually.

Scholarship criteria for each high school will be developed by designated campus or district administration. The district scholarships will not be given in the name of any one person; however, OHS and PHS are writing their guidelines to align with and honor Leilah Hernandez and Joe Griffiths, two of the Aug. 31 victims, the board recap said.

Trustees also approved a memorandum of understanding between ECISD and Texas Tech Department of Family and Community Medicine to establish a school-based clinic using telemedicine equipment connecting the school nurse office with Texas Tech Family Medicine.

The pilot will be at Odessa High School to start.

Director of Nursing Laura Mathew said this will allow more rapid response to treatment, for example. It will need parental consent and she anticipates the school nurse will make first contact with the parents.

In the long term, Mathew said it will help with attendance.

They are at 10 to 12 locations.

Dr. Timothy Benton, regional chairman of the Department of Family Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, said physicians will be at Texas Tech and see students remotely.

Benton said the charge will be minimal.

He added that he has secured equipment from Texas Tech. The only thing that will cost is the software licensing.

Physicians will be at Texas Tech and see students remotely. Benton said he currently has 60 physicians who work for him.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Board Vice President Delma Abalos said.

IN OTHER BUSINESS:

Trustees voted 6-0 to approve the annual financial report for 2018-19. Johnson Miller & Co. conducted the annual audit and ECISD received a clean, unqualified report, the board recap said.

Interim Chief Financial Officer Art Martin presented the FIRST report for 2018-19, based on financial data from 2017-18.

FIRST stands for Financial Integrity Reporting System of Texas. ECISD earned a “superior” rating, which is equivalent to a grade of A. The score was a 94, the board recap said.

Created by the 76th Texas Legislature in 2001, FIRST is designed to encourage public schools to better manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.

The FIRST ratings are calculated using 15 financial indicators, such as administrative cost expenditures; the accuracy of a district or charter’s financial information submitted to TEA; and any financial vulnerabilities or material weaknesses in internal controls as determined by an external auditor.

The board approved a budget amendment allocating $176,441 for the addition of a weapons/explosives K-9 unit our ECISD police department. The money will come from an increase in estimated revenues due to higher enrollment.