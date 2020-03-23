Ector distributes packets, devices for remote learning

Like other schools across Ector County ISD, Ector College Prep Success Academy has been distributing learning materials to parents and students as they get ready to navigate the world of remote learning, sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

They have also given out Chromebooks to students who needed devices and helped them with resources to get internet access.

As of Monday morning, they had already had 379 people come by to pick up a packet. Assistant Principal Regan Paquette said as of this past weekend, they had about 258 pick up a Chromebook with more coming Monday.

“We have about 800 (Chromebooks) that are up and running that we can distribute, plus we just got about 300 new ones in so if we needed to we could distribute about 1,100,” Paquette said. “So we’re almost one to one (one computer for each student). We have a few that are missing keys and things like that, but we’re fixing those right now so we can use those, as well.”

Paquette said she has tried to “flood” social media with everything she can to help parents.

“We’ve actually had a lot of thankful parents that we’re doing this,” she said. “We’ve had really, really positive messages thanking us for providing the Chromebooks, for providing the packets, for keeping them informed. We’ve actually received a lot of positive feedback. I’ve been sending out Google codes as teachers have been creating the Google classrooms. That’s something that we’re including in these packets when they come pick things up, or a laptop, is instructions, Google codes — everything they might need to be able to log in,” Paquette said.

Paquette added that she’s gotten lots of messages from parents and students saying they are doing their work and wanting to know if things are up and running.

“It’s been a pleasant surprise about how much support we’re actually getting from home, so we’re really thankful for our parents,” she added.

Paquette said they have also tried to be as flexible as possible on pick-ups for parents who may have multiple jobs or different work schedules. People also ask if grandparents can pick up items, which they can.

A location by the band hall is where they can pick up breakfast and lunch. Principal Charles Quintela praised Brandon Reyes, director of the ECISD school nutrition department, and the food service department, for providing the meals.

Quintela said the breakfast and lunch numbers for just Ector have reached about 1,000. He added that he wants to see if they can continue the school’s food pantry.

“I think because we go above and beyond what any other school in the district does that we are definitely always trying to reach out on various modalities and that keeps us connected with kids. Our process started a lot sooner than the district’s did, even though we’re adhering basically the same instructional delivery that they are. We have a jumpstart on the district because our students are already on Achieve and Brainchild,” Quintela said.

As things move forward, Quintela said they will ratchet up the rigor of the coursework.

“… We want to perform. We want to give our students a seamless educational experience and also prep them like if they were going to take STAAR, so we don’t want to miss out on this opportunity either,” Qintela said.

Most teachers are working from home as much as possible and the campus is adhering to the district plan.

When this first started, Quintela said they were worried for their students.

“… We know for kids this is a sanctuary for them — the sanctuary being this is their safe place. We know they look forward to coming; sometimes (it’s) the place where they’re going to get a smile; a hug; they’re going to get positive reinforcement; a place where the social-emotional learning will continue because it’s embedded into our program, but the thing that we want to do, too, is we’re going to send out a lot of social-emotional stuff online (that) the kids can look at. We’re going to devise our own stuff, too, so they know that there’s an administrator or teacher behind it. … We also told all our teachers to send out a wellness check for everybody like a greeting, ‘Hey guys we miss you. We look forward to seeing you on Google classroom. Please message us through chat on the Google classroom (to) make sure that you’re all right,” he said.

Paquette said accounts have been created account for counseling and tutoring. The counseling is for whatever students need. She said they can ask questions and links for social and emotional needs will be posted.

There also will be a Google classroom for tutoring students who are struggling, she said.

“We’re trying to keep everything as normal as possible, so having that is kind of what we have in real life,” she said.

Quintela and Paquette said the remote learning model is a method that could be used for summer school and in the fall if necessary.

“This is not an obstacle that shuts us down, but an obstacle that creates a challenge for us to meet the needs for our students and the community,” Quintela said.

Paquette noted that this is also a good learning experience for students “because we are a college prep.”

“A lot of college is online and our kids are getting that experience now. It may not be something that they’re used to, but it’s forcing them out of their comfort zone to learn that skill that is actually preparing them for college,” she said.

Paula Valle, a 13-year-old eighth-grader, said she misses school and getting direct instruction from her teachers. But the good thing is that she won’t miss any educational time.

She said she doesn’t really know how she feels about all the restrictions, but she pretty much stays home.

Guadalupe Mancha, a grandfather, who came to pick up learning materials, praised the district.

“The school system here in Odessa, they’re doing great. They’re handling everything great. And I mean the lines and everything else are moving pretty fast. It’s great for the parents and the grandparents, because I’m a grandparent. It’s great for them,” Mancha said.

“As far as the sickness that is going on, I myself got an opinion that people they’re thinking more about themselves instead of thinking about God. If they did more praying instead of fighting each other, start praying to God to get the sickness away from us, that’s the only way we’re going to (get through this) because God puts everything in our mind of what to do to get well and if we think we can do that by ourselves, we can’t. Other than that, I’m real proud of the school system here,” Mancha added.

Abigail Ortiz, a 12-year-old seventh grader, said everyone should be more careful right now and take care of each other.

Being away from school and her friends has made her kind of sad “because I really care about my teachers and my friends,” Ortiz said.