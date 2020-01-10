Student charged in Bonham incident

A 13-year old boy at Bonham Middle School was charged Friday with a class A misdemeanor threat of exhibition or use of a firearm.

The boy told his class he would bring a gun to school and shoot up the campus, a news release said.

“Our police believe it was a careless statement made during class and no one was in danger,” statement from Ector County ISD said. “We want to ask all parents to have this discussion with their kids again. Statements like this — made in jest or out of frustration — will be taken seriously, disciplinary action will be taken, and criminal charges will be pressed.”