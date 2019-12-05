  • December 5, 2019

Broncho Legacy Christmas show set - Odessa American: ECISD

Broncho Legacy Christmas show set

Posted: Thursday, December 5, 2019 2:00 pm

Odessa High School’s select Broncho Legacy will give its Christmas performance at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the OHS Performing Arts Center.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. Assistant Choir Director Rob Rodgers said there are 15 members of Broncho Legacy, whose members are selected by audition.

The music at the performance will be a combination of pop, fun fast songs and more traditional a cappella pieces that they are singing as a group.

“They’re going to be great,” Rodgers said. “They’re working their tails off. There’s been a big change since Thanksgiving break in their preparation level and I think they realize that it’s close and they want to show off their good work.”

He added that people can look forward to lots of smiling faces and Christmas cheer.

Sixteen-year-old juniors Noah Byford and Chole Aranda are looking forward to it.

“I think it’s going to be very fun and exciting and we already sound great,” Byford said.

“I’m excited for what we have to bring for our community,” Aranda added.

Byford and Aranda said the show is special because they will sing solos and this is usually the event where everyone comes together and becomes closer as a family.

