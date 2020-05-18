ECISD celebrates its Volunteers & Partners

With the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Volunteers & Partners celebration couldn’t be held, but the district is still making efforts to recognize them.

The district’s theme this year has been “BIG BOLD BRAVE.”

“Our theme truly reflects parents and students, our community and school staff working toward achieving the same goal of academic growth for every learner,” Community Engagement Specialist Debbie Lieb said in a news release. “We faced the unexpected and overcame challenges with grit and determination. The partnership between school/home/community deepened throughout this academic year with unified efforts to continue remote learning together while apart. This week, we celebrate finishing strong for all students and families and the graduation class of 2020, the culmination of hard work and collaboration.”

“We want to express heartfelt appreciation to Volunteers and Partners, who played a key role. In compliance with local restrictions and CDC guidelines, our annual Volunteer & Partner Awards Celebration was cancelled and replaced with alternative avenues,” she added.

Lieb said they are working to finalize volunteer hours. Currently, 34,223 are recorded in VOLY, VIPS’ new volunteer records management system.

Even during COVID-19, volunteers stayed engaged by communicating and supporting each other, parents and school staff by using multiple methods, such as phone, texts, emails, GroupMe, and Zoom, she said.

There are 564 volunteers involved in the program. Honorees were mailed a letter and certificate of appreciation and they are being recognized through multiple platforms.

Ector County ISD is honoring the following volunteers and partners:

Partners

>> ACCESS 4 Success, Ravi Shakamuri and Regunath Subramanian – ECISD AVID.

>> Boys and Girls Club — Headlee – E.K. Downing Elementary School.

>> Sewell Ford Motor Company, Collin Sewell – ECISD Career & Technical Education.

>> XTO Energy – Jordan Elementary School.

Volunteers

Individual Junior Volunteer: Natalie Gayosso from E.K. Downing Elementary School.

Individual Adult Volunteers:

>> Greg Connell at E.K. Downing Elementary School.

>> Allan Espina with AVID.

>> Pat Lopez at Burleson Elementary School.

>> Vivian Macaw at Ireland Elementary School.

>> Ted Press at Buice Elementary School.

Adult Volunteer Programs:

>> Burleson Elementary School.

>> E.K. Downing Elementary School.

>> S.P.I.R.I.T. Club of OCTECHS.