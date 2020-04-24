Permian orchestra director talks about virtual transition

Now, the Permian High School symphony orchestra director is giving instructions from his computer.

For some instructors, making the transition from teaching in front of students to a virtual setting has been slightly more challenging than for others. Berridge falls on the challenging side.

“It’s been really difficult to tell you the truth,” Berridge said. “We live basically to see our kids every day because our ensembles, we can’t meet in the virtual word. You’ve probably seen the stuff online where they try to put things together and you can’t do that. We’ve been having to come up with lesson plans on the fly and have kids turn in their stuff online and grade it. It’s been difficult.”

Teaching students and giving feedback for regular courses online is already challenging enough. But band and other music courses are a different matter.

“For orchestra, we’ve been doing a myriad of things,” Berridge said. “We’re trying to honor our seniors so the seniors are sending in their information on what they’re doing and a couple of photos and we put that online on our social media platforms.”

They’ve been doing assignments on Google classroom, which Berridge has described as a “lifesaver.”

“We’ve had some etudes that we’ve been having the kids learn for auditions coming up,” Berridge said. “We’ll have certain benchmarks that they have to perform and they turn them in once a week. They have practice logs that they have to keep. The state requires 30 minutes a day of fine arts and they turn those in for grades. We have our officers come up with theme days or spirit days just to keep the flow of them being teenagers so they can stay together.”

Berridge said that they’ve also started a report with using the Band App.

“It’s like our own social media page,” Berridge said. “We are seeing a lot of kids participate. That’s basically what we do. Grade stuff that they submit and I try to keep them happy by posting several different things online. I do miss being in front of them, though.”

Berridge has been using Google Meet and with Zoom for meetings.

“We can send back information through Google Classroom where we can tell them what to work on,” Berridge said. “We use Google Meet Up and we’re using zoom for our officers and if the kids request it, we can use lessons through Google. We can’t play with them, but we can at least show them what’s going on as far as the etudes because the all-state etudes come out also so they can work on those as well and those auditions are in October. Those are the different platforms that we’re using.”

The spread of COVID-19 and the cancellation of UIL spring activities have meant that bands, choirs and orchestras statewide have been unable to perform at competitions.

Permian’s orchestra, however, was one of the fortunate groups that got to perform at the UIL Concert and Sight Reading Evaluation at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center in Midland on March 3 and 4, right before Ector County schools got out for spring break.

“We had our spring competition a day before school was let out for spring break,” Berridge said. “So our kids got their chance to do their UIL stuff, but the band and choir did not. None of the bands, none of the choirs, half of the orchestras in the state didn’t get to compete. We were lucky. We were fortunate to compete and the kids performed well, but we were one of the few groups in the state to do it.”

Permian’s symphony didn’t disappoint, coming away with straight 1 ratings.

The school took four orchestras to the competition. Each group contained 40-70 members in it. Berridge was proud of their accomplishments.

“The kids worked extremely hard,” Berridge said. “They worked very hard. We played some very difficult music this year. We stretched the kids, mentally and physically with our repertoire and we had great senior leadership and they stretched themselves. They challenged the group.”

It was a slight turnaround after struggling at a pre-UIL event the week prior.

“The kids were awful and they knew it,” Berridge said. “They told me that they were going to do extra practice and they did and the recordings speak for themselves. The repertoire that they did is some of the stuff that you hear major orchestras perform, so I’m very proud of them.”

While there have been plenty of challenges teaching online, Berridge said that for him, teaching virtually has also provided its share of benefits.

“If anything, it’s acclimated me to more electronic things,” Berridge said. “Like we can do more chair tests online. We don’t have to have the kids come in before or after school. We can hold booster club meetings or do regional type meetings with directors from areas like Abilene or Wichita Falls online that we didn’t know existed. It’s helping us to be more tech-savy. It’s made a lot of things easier. I can come home and grade chair tests online instead of staying late at night, listening to recordings. We’ve got the bandwidth and the technology resources and we’ve been forced to use it but this has made it easier to where we can connect with more kids. The kids may not listen in the class with their ears but if you put it online, they’ll listen. They really do.”