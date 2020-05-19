Permian, Odessa High and New Tech Odessa students receive newly created Sewell Family of Companies Amistad Scholarship

The organization was able to take an extra step for this school year and presented three students — Isis Corral of Permian, Julio Pena of Odessa High and Adamary Dominguez of New Tech Odessa — as the recipients of the newly created Sewell Family of Companies Amistad Scholarship.

The scholarships awarded are normally matched by Odessa College and UTPB depending on the amount of money that LULAC provides. The new partnership allows LULAC to cover full tuition, books and fees.

“We’re very excited about this,” said Adrian Vega, community development officer for Sewell. “Our goal is not only to show support for our local institutions of higher learning but also to have a way to give back to the community. We not only want to grow talent; we want to keep talent here.”

That’s the sentiment that LULAC Council of Odessa President Carol Uranga shares as well. She also recognizes the hard work that the three students have put in.

“We’re really proud of these students and we think they’re going to do very well,” Uranga said. “I think you’re going to hear wonderful things about them in the future.”

All three students plan to attend UTPB in the fall and each of them said that there were a lot of emotions when they got the news.

Finding out was extra special for Dominguez, who will be studying nursing with plans to go to medical school at Texas Tech. She finished in the Top 10 of her graduating class and will be the first in her family to attend college and says that she wants to be able to repay her parents for their hard work.

“I’m really appreciative of my parents for that and I want to prove to them and myself that I can do bigger and better things,” she said.

Dominguez added that she leaned a lot on her teachers and friends while going through the college application and scholarship process. She hopes to be a good example for her younger sophomore, Alexa, who just finished her freshman year at New Tech.

“I want her to know that hard work pays off,” she said. “I hope that by seeing what I did in high school, she pushes herself and can do even better.”

Corral is also looking to set that example to her three younger siblings.

Like Dominguez, she also finished in the Top 10 of her class and will be studying nursing as well. She says she’s looking forward to starting with the next chapter of her life close to home.

Corral added that she found out she got the scholarship in a text message from her dad while she was still at work.

“It’s an honor,” Corral said. “I applied to a lot of scholarships over this last year and was just relieved when I found out I got it. Working hard these last four years and having that support means a lot.”

As for Pena, he found out that he got the scholarship from Angelica Moreno, his counselor at Odessa High. He also said that his family is happy that he is staying close to home as he plans to study biology with a goal of becoming a dermatologist.

“I’m glad that I’m one of the first ones in my family to go to college,” he said. “It makes me feel special and very proud.”

As the three students get set to graduate this weekend and start college in the fall, they’re all trying to make the most of these uncertain times. Having the scholarship in hand to achieve those dreams, however, is something that is a motivator.

“It’s always been a dream of mine since I was little to go to college,” Dominguez said. “As long as I put my best effort forward, I’ll just look to get through it,”