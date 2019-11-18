Facility review on ECISD agenda

Hiring PBK architecture and engineering to refresh its facilities assessment plan and forming a facility review committee will be considered by the Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees when they meet at 6 p.m. today.

The meeting will be held in the first-floor board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

Chief of Operations Patrick Young said the board approved PBK to do the initial assessment in December 2016.

“The facility assessment that they did was a very lengthy assessment. (It) took place over about four to six months with many man hours with PBK architects going through our campuses, then PBK interviewing our principals and our staff members so remaining with PBK will be a significant cost savings and then also a time savings,” Young said.

“They are one of the largest k-12 firms and leading firms in the state,” he added.

Young said this would be a “refresh” of the facility assessment PBK has already developed. He said the district has done a lot of things to its facilities during the past three years, such as adding access control to campuses. He noted that was paid for with the tax ratification election.

PBK needs to look at what has been done and there also is inflation to consider.

If approved, Deputy Superintendent Stephanie Howard said PBK would start Nov. 20.

“They’ll do the majority of their work between Wednesday and early February, because Feb. 25 is when they’ll be coming back with their findings,” Howard said.

The facilities review committee charge and composition, which the board also will consider, will include community members, parents, a student from each high school (including George H.W. New Tech Odessa, Odessa Collegiate Academy and OCTECHS), certified staff members and campus and district administrators.

Howard said all five will have a student representative.

“From the standpoint of parents, we’re asking for a parent from every campus so principals are selecting those people that way we have representation from every campus,” she said.

PBK will facilitate the meetings, as they did in 2016. The maximum number of people will be 121, Howard said.

“We know that not everyone will be able to commit to it ... because we’re asking for 75 percent attendance. But it’s important to have input from all of our stakeholders, so it’s hard to really narrow down and say we’re just going to have these 20 campuses represented. We want to make sure we have representation from all of our stakeholders all across our community, every campus, and not just pick and choose the ones who are participating,” she added.

Once the committee charge and composition is selected, committee chairs and co-chairs will be named.

The committee will begin meeting Dec. 3.

She noted that the work that is about to take place will be studying facilities and putting together a master plan.

“That information will then be taken back to the board in May and then it will up to the board to decide what to do related to moving forward. But the work that’s being done between Dec. 3 and early May is about what are our needs,” now and in the long term, Howard said.

She noted that the committee and the assessment tie in with the district’s strategic plan, which work resumed on Monday.

Representatives from the community and across the district worked on the strategic plan last spring and came back last summer. Superintendent Scott Muri, who started in July, wanted time to listen to hte communtiy and gather feedback.

“... So now we’re actually going back to work on that today (Monday) and our plan is to take that to the board in March,: Howard said.

With the strategic planning and facilities review, Howard said the district will work side by side with Communications Officer Mike Adkins for the communications and marketing piece.

But Howard said it’s too early to talk about that.

On a separate item, the board will consider a resolution establishing a district memorial scholarship fund.

As a result of the tragedy that occurred in August, the district wants to create a Memorial Scholarship Fund to honor and memorialize students, employees, and friends of ECISD, supplemental agenda material said.

The district has created a separate fund working with our CFO. Donations will be accepted throughout the year, and the initial Memorial Scholarships will be awarded May 2020. One scholarship will be awarded to a senior from each of the five high schools: Odessa High School, NTO, Odessa Collegiate Academy, and Odessa Technical early college high school.

Based on contributions made through January 2020, the MSF committee will determine the amount for each scholarship in the initial year. The goal will be to sustain this scholarship over time, and the amount to be will be reviewed annually in February.

Scholarship criteria for each high school will be developed by designated campus or district administration. These scholarships will not be given in the name of any one person; however, Odessa High School and Permian High School are writing their guidelines to align with and honor Leilah Hernandez and Joe Griffiths.

Some other items include:

>> A public hearing on 2018-2019 FIRST (Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas) rating.

>> Recognition of STAAR Growth Incentive Winners; introduction of Advanced Placement Scholars; introduction of International Baccalaureate Scholars; and recognition of Permian High School’s Josh Garcia, cross-country qualifier.

>> And a memorandum of understanding between ECISD and Texas Tech Department of Family and Community Medicine.

The memorandum of understanding will establish a school-based clinic using telemedicine equipment connecting the school nurse office with Texas Tech Family Medicine.