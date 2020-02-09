Muri: District, community must collaborate on educational attainment

There are many factors that go into the statistic that 6.5 percent of Ector County ISD students successfully complete a technical certification, two- or four-year degree after six years.

This actually represents the Class of 2013.

“That is a measure that we’re using in Texas. The Texas Education Agency uses that measure and maintains that measure for every school district in the state of Texas and our percentage is 6.5 percent of our students after six years have successfully completed those three opportunities,” ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said.

He acknowledges that it is very low, but couldn’t say if it is the lowest in the state. He said the state average is 31 percent, so ECISD is significantly below the state average, Muri said.

“We recognize today that some kids when you talk four-year university, some students may not start a four-year college program right out of high school, so it gives them an ability to take that gap year, if you will, so that they can be more focused in their endeavors. Some students take longer to complete a four-year degree program. Sometimes it takes them five. Some kids work right out of high school, so the technical and two-year certification may not happen immediately, but it’s a window of time. We actually use that nationally. It’s not only a Texas measure, but across the country different states have adopted a very similar measure to look at kids in a six-year progression. But in that six-year window there’s a significant amount of time to give kids an opportunity to either enter a career and then realize they need an education, or start their education and include a gap year, if indeed that’s important,” Muri said.

He added that school officials encourage students to finish “… The longer kids are in college, the more expensive it does become,” Muri said. “You want a kid to finish college, or any technical program, or two-year program as quickly as they can because that length of time that they’re in adds dollars to that expenditure.”

There does seem to be a disconnect between being accepted to college and getting through college.

From the class of 2013, 55 percent of the students enrolled in a technical, two- or four-year institution, Muri said.

“Kids have to get in before they can get through, and so some of those kids will enroll by the end of the school year and yet the summer happens and they never actually make it to the destination. So that to and through work, getting kids to the destination and through the next destination, is a big body of work for ECISD. We’ve got to make sure that we’re helping kids. They’ve got (to) transition from that high school diploma into the next step. We call that body of work our ‘to and through work.’ That’s important for us. Fifty-five percent start and only 6.5 percent finish. That’s a lot of kids that we’re losing along the journey,” Muri said.

Finances, not having a support system and social, emotional and academic struggles are all factors in whether a student makes it to and through postsecondary education.

A student may begin their first semester and run out of money and not have the funds to continue; another factor is not having a support system. A student may start a program and struggle with finances, academics, socially or emotionally and they don’t have the support system to get them through that tough time, Muri said.

“And so it’s just dropping out and they come back home, or they find something else to do because they don’t have a good support system in place. And career changers — they may start one program and finish another program, or start one program and transition to another program. That happens as well,” he added.

Muri said 55 percent of students live in the Odessa area live in poverty. Some students need to work because their family needs the money and needs the student to have gainful employment to help support their families.

“There are a variety of factors that contribute to kids not making it through the process. And our opportunity as a community is to figure out how we can make sure that kids in Ector County are making it through; how can we mentor our kids through the next step in the educational journey; how can we support them; coach them; make sure their financial needs are met,” Muri said.

Recently, the district has spent a lot of time encouraging students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

“That’s so our kids have access to money. Money is one reason that kids drop out. Again, they run out and the FAFSA provides some financial opportunity for kids that have financial need and we are strongly encouraging all of our families to complete that FAFSA application so they can have access to money that is readily available for kids today,” Muri said.

He credits the high school counselors for providing support to students who need help filling out those forms.

“That is not an easy task for a high school student, but our team is doing a good job of providing the supports for not only the kids, but the families as well to get them through the process,” Muri said.

He added that the district is having conversations internally about getting students to enroll in, attend and get through college.

“It’s part of our strategic planning process. When we launch our strategic plan, there will be a component that will address the ‘to and through’ opportunity. Today, that’s capacity we do not have in our school district, nor in our community so it’s capacity that we have to build and that will be embedded in our strategic plan. We will have to build that capacity to provide that support for our students, but it doesn’t exist today,” Muri said.

When he says build capacity, Muri said he means there is no mechanism in place to help students to and through postsecondary education.

“We have a lot of supports to get them to high school graduation and once they walk across that stage there’s nothing we do as a community or as a school district once they graduate to really help them go to the next step. We don’t have formal processes or systems in place. There are individual moms and dads and family members that certainly help their kids through the process, but many of our kids don’t have family supports … to navigate the postsecondary world. And that’s an opportunity that we have as a community to develop that capacity, but for some of our kids if they start college and they have a bad day, who do they call for help? We don’t have that support system in place as a community. I think that’s a wonderful opportunity for our entire city to embrace our kids that are engaged in a postsecondary experience and provide the support,” Muri added.

That might be a mentor who checks on a student regularly, or students might need financial support, or academic support.

“But there are a variety of things we can do as a community to help our kids make it through the process, and again, that body of work, developing what that looks like is going to be part of our strategic plan,” Muri said. “We recognize it’s critically important. That will help us begin to change that 6.5 percent into a much higher number.”

He said the biggest reason this is important is jobs.

“The research says 65 percent of the jobs that are created today require some form of postsecondary and only 6.5 percent of our kids (attain that). You know we have a lot of work to do to make sure that our kids are equipped to be successful in their lives and I know that as a community we want every kid to be successful. We just have to do what it takes as a community to make sure that they are equipped to be successful. It’s more than just a hope for them or a want. We have to do something about it,” Muri said.

The strategic plan that the district has worked on for about a year is set for rollout March 30 and it will be discussed at the ECISD Board of Trustees meetings in March.

Muri noted that ECISD has great partners in Odessa College and University of Texas Permian Basin. He said both Odessa College President Gregory Williams and UTPB President Sandra Woodley have embraced him as the new superintendent, are incredibly collaborative and want all students from prekindergarten to postsecondary to be successful.

“We want our kids to be equipped to make any kind of choice, whether it’s the military, technical, two- or four-year not only here in the city of Odessa but to go anywhere in the world that they want to be educated. Our kids have to be equipped for that. If our kids choose to stay in our own community, we have to provide high-quality academic experiences for them here and (I’m) again very pleased with what’s happening at Odessa College and UTPB to provide opportunities for kids,” Muri said.

He noted that this ties in with the statewide 60 by 30 initiative to have 60 percent of Texans age 25 to 34 with a credential or degree by 2030.

Muri said the entire state is on this bandwagon to “make sure our kids have these opportunities.”

A recent report presented to the ECISD school board showed that African-American students were disciplined more often than other students.

Muri said officials are still working on why the statistics are the way they are.

“There are some disturbing statistics when we look at discipline in our system and looking at those data elements that really require us as an organization to respond to that. And so we are. That’s a body of work for us to make sure that our kids are getting a high-quality education, to make sure that when discipline is involved when we do have to help a child make better choices that we have the right people in place; that we have the right processes and systems in place. Today the data say that we don’t, so that’s a body of work for us to improve we recognize that,” Muri said.

This also will be part of the strategic plan.

“We have some opportunities to add a level of consistency throughout our entire organization. That’s part of the work we have to do,” he said.