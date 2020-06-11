  • June 11, 2020

Woodall resigns as ECISD board member

Woodall resigns as ECISD board member

Doyle Woodall’s resignation letter

"I was first elected to the school board in May of ‘04. In ’05, we created the SHAC Committee. With their help we brought in the Life Center to help with our sex education program. Since then teen pregnancies have gone down 28 percent. In ’06, Collin Sewell and the Education Foundation presented the AVID program to the board for our consideration. I jumped in with both feet and the board was able to implement AVID on all campuses. OHS is one of the very few 4,000+ campuses in the world to become a national demonstration school. The IB program was in existence at OHS before I was elected to the board and with my help it continues to grow. Many have come against it because of the cost but I have fought hard to keep it. Both programs are designed to help minorities prepare and succeed at the university level.

 

While on the board I have served as secretary 3 times, Vice President twice and president during the 2018-2019 school year. During that year we brought in Jim Nelson to be our interim superintendent and passed a TRE. My proudest moment was when we named Scott Muri to be our new superintendent. That was no small feat. Some board members were pushing to hire in house and did not want to go to the expense and effort to do an exhaustive search. Because I stood my ground ECISD now has arguably the best superintendent in the nation.

My wife usually proof reads my letters before I send them in but not this time. She will get this one when everyone else does. This one needs to be 100 percent me. I hope she survives it.

 

It is with no regret that I, at this time, tender my resignation, effectively immediately but not for the reasons you may think. My 88 year old mother is ill and it takes a lot of time to help her but that is not the main reason. I was blindsided by a life altering family issue Tuesday evening. My family has always came first. I don’t know if it will take weeks, months, or years to resolve these issues but I know I can’t give all children and teachers the time it takes to do this job. They deserve so much more than I can give them at this time. After these issues are resolved, I may run again in 2021, if my situation allows.

 

To the tens of thousands of people who have supported me, thank you. Please continue to support our schools. We have an amazing superintendent and staff. ECISD has wonderful teachers that truly love and encourage all of your children. The board is one of the best in Texas.

 

To the few thousand that have protested against me, to the cowards that who have called on restricted numbers with their death threats, and to the many small minded people that believe a person is a racist if you disagree with them; it’s been fun.

 

It is with no regrets that I send this letter. If all of this hadn’t happened, I still would have resigned on this date."

Under fire for offensive Facebook posts, Ector County ISD Board of Trustees member Doyle Woodall resigned late Wednesday night.

Woodall has been elected twice to the board, serving a total of a little more than 11 years. There were protests outside the school board meeting June 9 and people who spoke against keeping Woodall on the board during the workshop meeting.

Mike Atkins, the attorney for ECISD, said the board can either fill the vacancy themselves, or since it’s less than a year until the next election, they can leave it vacant. The next school board election is in May 2021.

To his knowledge, Atkins said there is no process to fill the vacancy. He can think of one or two times that it’s happened “and every one’s a little different.”

Atkins said his guess is that the board would collectively decide the best way to fill the spot.

“There’s not a mandatory process, but historically what they’ve done is advertised to the media and then anybody that showed an interest and meets the qualifications they’ve interviewed,” Atkins said. 

Woodall’s resignation letter reviews his accomplishments on the board and highlights what he’s most proud of.

“It is with no regret that I, at this time, tender my resignation, effectively [sic] immediately but not for the reasons you may think. My 88-year old mother is ill and it takes a lot of time to help her but that is not the main reason. I was blindsided by a life-altering family issue Tuesday evening. My family has always came [sic] first. I don’t know if it will take weeks, months, or years to resolve these issues but I know I can’t give all children and teachers the time it takes to do this job. They deserve so much more than I can give them at this time. After these issues are resolved, I may run again in 2021, if my situation allows,” the letter said.

While on the board, Woodall wrote, he has served as secretary three times, vice president twice and president during the 2018-2019 school year.

“During that year we brought in Jim Nelson to be our interim superintendent and passed a TRE. My proudest moment was when we named Scott Muri to be our new superintendent. That was no small feat. Some board members were pushing to hire in house and did not want to go to the expense and effort to do an exhaustive search. Because I stood my ground ECISD now has arguably the best superintendent in the nation,” the letter said.

He expressed thanks to those who have supported him and asks that they continue to support the schools.

“We have an amazing superintendent and staff. ECISD has wonderful teachers that truly love and encourage all of your children. The board is one of the best in Texas,” Woodall wrote.

 “To the few thousand that have protested against me, to the cowards that who have called on restricted numbers with their death threats, and to the many small minded people that believe a person is a racist if you disagree with them; it’s been fun,” he wrote. “It is with no regrets that I send this letter. If all of this hadn’t happened, I still would have resigned on this date.”

Woodall said Thursday that family comes first and he would have still turned the letter in if none of the other things, like the protests, had existed.

“It has nothing with the small minds of other people,” Woodall said.

Asked about the family issue that had blindsided him, he said that was personal and private and had nothing to do with his mother. If the family issue has been resolved, he said he may run again in 2021.

“I’ve done a lot of good for the school district. If I run again and the people elect me, everybody else can just shut their mouth about it. And if I get beat 99 percent to 1 percent, that’s OK too. But if I come out and win the election with 70 percent of the votes like I have every time, then they have to shut their mouth there won’t be a thing they can do about it,” Woodall said, “because my people will have chosen me and if they choose not to choose me that will be fine, too.”

Woodall said he was ready to fight the move to oust him until the “bitter end.” However, he said once he realized what some of the posts meant to some people he thought he should start being more careful.

“…I was ready to fight this to the bitter end. But like I said, I asked God if you want me to quit, you’re going to have to go ahead and tell me because I’m not resigning and like I said God sent me a sign that made it a no-brainer,” he said.

