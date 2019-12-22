Sisters hit the Billboard chart with Christmas tune

Odessan Erica Lane and her sister Ashley Lundquist of Rosenberg have recently reached No. 23 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart with “Lord of the Dance.”

“A couple of years ago in 2017 I made the Billboard charts with a single called “Wait.” It wasn’t by me and my sister. We’re called Le Sorelle. …,” Lane said.

Professionally, she goes by Erica Lane and she’s a part-time music teacher at Montessori Mastery School of Odessa. She was previously head choir director at Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School.

Lane said she and her sister, a music therapist, have been singing together professionally for about five years.

Le Sorelle performs arrangements in the classical pop, sacred, operatic, jazz, and Celtic genres. Their voices are powerful and interlaced, and their image is elegant, bold and romantic, a news release said.

Lane and Lundquist live eight hours apart and have young children.

“We try to get together and perform a couple of times a year, but because we’re both moms and because we’re both that far from each other it’s kind of hard right now, since we have little ones,” she said.

Lane said she and Lundquist are working on a full Christmas album.

“This is just a single. I can’t guarantee it, but we are hoping to release by next Christmas our complete, full Christmas album,” Lane said.

She added that she has a new single coming out in 2020.

Lane said she’s excited about making it onto the Billboard charts.

“… We have a wonderful promoter named Gary Lefkowith. He has done a wonderful job for us. I also have a fantastic producer and his name is Mike Rogers. They are both up in Connecticut and I’ve been working with them for a few years. They are just world-class people to work with. They are fantastic,” Lane said.

Married to Clifton Garza, Erica is mom to a 2 year old and stepmother to an 8 year old and 14 year old.

Her sister has a 4 year old and a 1 year old.

Lane teaches music classes one day a week at Montessori Mastery.

Randy McGuire, co-director of the school with his wife, Gloria, said Lane worked for them a few years ago when she first moved to Odessa.

“She could only stay with us for a year because of her commitment to ECISD. We had the opening again this year. We had such a great time and experience with her that … she was our first person to contact when we had the music director opening for this year,” Randy McGuire said.

Along with teaching and raising her children, Lane teaches voice lessons out of her home.

“I have quite a few students that I teach voice lessons to. That is actually probably what I spend most of my time as far as work; then of course my music,” she said.

As a listener, Lane said she has wide ranging tastes.

“I think it does (help), not only in my music making because I’m a song writer, too, but I also think it really helps me as far as teaching voice because not all students want to learn classical music, which I am trained classically. I have my degree in music education, but I can also teach (people) how to sing country, how to sing pop, how to sing jazz. I definitely find that’s an advantage to me in many different areas as a musician and a teacher to appreciate and know many different genres.”

Lane earned a bachelor of music degree from Texas Tech University and went straight into teaching.

“Another great thing that’s happened with this song is we have almost 200,000 views of our video on Facebook, so hundreds of thousands have been watching our music video. It’s a live concert video of the song Lord of the Dance, so that’s been really exciting to see that happen because it’s just a really great song and I’m really proud of it. It has a good message, too,” Lane said.

Growing up in Crowell, Lane said her family was musical.

“I grew up loving it. My mom would play it all year round. My mom and dad both had good singing voices. I just heard it from the beginning. My grandmother was a singer and a songwriter and it’s just been in the family,” Lane said.

She added that she loves teaching private voice lessons because you just have one student at a time to focus on and you can tailor the lesson to their voice.

“It’s different than working with a group when you have to just do general teaching of all the same thing. You can really specifically work with their needs as an individual and I love that. I love the challenge of each different voice to work with and each different personality of the students,” she said.

At the Montessori school, Lane said she loves the environment.

“The kids are good. They want to be there. They want to learn. They enjoy music and it’s really just a happy atmosphere. The staff there is wonderful; the administration. They’re just really nice people,” she said.

Being in the profession, she said, helps give her credibility with the students.

“I think that’s a big factor in why students want to work with me because I’m not just teaching it. I’m living it. I’m a recording artist. I do this for a living. Also, I’m a songwriter. I produce; I perform all the time, so I have the experience in the field to teach them how to do it not just to give them instruction …,” Lane said.