Returning to her roots

After taking a short break from education, Susan Hendricks has returned to Ector County ISD as principal of Ross Elementary School, the campus where she had her sixth-grade year.

“It is an awesome feeling,” Hendricks said. “I felt an immediate connection when I came into Ross …,” Hendricks said.

“I am so excited to be working with a staff of teachers who are willing to do whatever it takes to grow kids and themselves,” she added.

This is Hendricks’ 18th year with ECISD. She replaces Becky Phillips, who retired this summer.

Hendricks has served in a variety of positions at all levels of elementary school around the district. Hendricks was principal at Burnet Elementary for a year, has served as an interim principal, assistant principal, curriculum coach and teacher.

A native Odessan, Hendricks earned a bachelor’s degree in education with a minor in psychology and a master’s in educational leadership, both from University of Texas Permian Basin.

“Mrs. Hendricks has been a distinguished educator in our community for many years,” said Alicia Press, an executive director for elementary education. “Her knowledge, skill and experience will help elevate Ross to new levels.”

Hendricks didn’t start out wanting to go into education. But she is from a family of educators and people in the medical field.

“What happened was I was 23 and I had my first child and it was when I had my first child that I decided that I wanted to go and be a teacher. Then I just fell in love. I fell in love with education and teaching and (it) became a passion. Some people, they just know they want to be a teacher. That’s not how it happened for me. It was when I actually had my own child that it happened,” she said.

What led her to be a principal is a passion for team building.

“When I was a teacher, it was always very important to me that our team worked together to get the best results that we could, and when I went into (being) an instructional specialist, I started working with teachers a lot and I just fell in love with teachers; growing teachers. It became my passion at that point because I strongly believe that if you grow teachers, you grow students,” Hendricks said.

Ross has about 436 students in grades kindergarten through fifth. She is supposed to have 19 teachers and has long-term substitute teachers working toward certification.

Hendricks said being a principal previously helped her when she returned to ECISD.

“But education is always, always changing. Even when I was a principal here and a curriculum coach here, it was still changing year to year, so coming in I expected there to be change …,” Hendricks said.

She said there are new state standards, or Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, and new curriculum specialists.

“But coming back to the same district, I have a lot of relationships built with my colleagues. They’ve all helped. I have a lot of support,” Hendricks said.

She said she has challenged her teachers to be in the top five in the district.

“Our goals are to provide structure and processes and create an environment where students feel safe to learn, as well as grow teachers in their craft so that they can teach the kids to the level of rigor that needs to be taught so that they leave each year on grade level, or above. That’s our goal. That’s the culture that we’re building, a culture of high expectations,” Hendricks said.

Hendricks said she uses the objective of getting to the Super Bowl as an analogy where she’s coaching the teachers along the way.

“There are all these teams, so there’s all these schools, but our goal is to get to the Super Bowl so that’s what I tell them; be in the playoffs. I used to tell my classes that when I was a teacher. … It really does something to ignite their intrinsic motivation to get to the top,” Hendricks said.

The school motto this year is “We’re Better Together,” so they are working to create an environment of unity on campus with students, grade levels and parents.

Hendricks said she has formed a parent engagement committee with a view toward bringing parents to Ross as much as possible so they can learn about the teaching process and help their children at home.

Initially, she said the committee will probably meet once a month.

One example would be literacy nights where instead of parents coming out as spectators, they would watch the teachers model reading lessons, take home a book and do activities with their students at home.

“It’ll be different than just coming and looking at their work,” Hendricks said. “They’re actually going to be involved in that process — the learning process and teaching process.”

She said she has seen a similar program in action before and the parents loved it. Hendricks said she wants to create a three to five year plan to make sure the parental engagement piece keeps going.

“… We want parents to come and want them to be involved and sometimes that is a barrier because of the instructional piece,” Hendricks said. “They’re not real sure, or they don’t have all the education that they feel like to get that involved. But I feel like if we do this in a way that helps them promote that and works with them on those skills that they can actually go home and they know what they can do with their kids and have those strategies.”

Hendricks and her husband, Ethan, have four children together.