NTO students set ‘The Art of Awareness’

George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa seniors have combined anti-bullying, anxiety, suicide, addiction, abuse and depression into one event titled “The Art of Awareness.”

Set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at NTO, it will include local counselors, psychologists and psychiatrists, along with representatives from facilities like River Crest, Oceans, Rays of Hope, PermiaCare and other agencies.

The gathering at the school, 300 E. 29th St., will also include an art exhibit, coffee and music.

Art teacher Usbaldo Valeriano said the idea began with National Bullying Prevention Month and grew from there. It also worked with the seniors’ capstone project, which requires a community service project.

Joseph Ramirez, a senior, said there also will be a question-and-answer session where people can ask questions anonymously and get information they may not want to ask for directly.

It’s also to let people know about the resources the community has to offer and that it’s OK to ask for help.

“One of the main points was (to) not only make it like an art fair where people come and enjoy themselves, but also to be do something useful for the community; educate; create awareness. If they have problems, find a way to fix them; show them the resources in the community that they have available,” Valeriano said.

He added that they didn’t want to call it a mental health fair because people would be put off and they didn’t want to call it a health fair because “people tend to think, ‘Oh, they’re going to call me fat and give me a granola bar and an apple.’”

Lucia Navarrete, also a senior, said another objective of “The Art of Awareness” is to recognize the negative stigmas that go along with mental health.

“We want to these kids to realize that it’s common and that they’re not alone and that we want to provide unity and support for them,” Navarrete said.

“And also, it can happen to anybody whether you’re an adult, a child, (or) a teenager,” senior Briana Martinez said.

Ramirez added that it’s not associated with just one type of person.

“It spans across everyone,” he said.

Valeriano said the Spanish and English departments will be on hand.

“They’re going to have a literary cafe where they’re going to be reading poetry and prose and we’re going to have this whole atmosphere like a New York cafe jazz kind of thing with coffee and tea and stuff like that. We are going to have food and refreshments. We’re going to have an orchestra playing,” he said. “It’s open to the community and also it’s free of charge, so we want everybody to come.”

Valeriano noted that if someone decides they want to talk to one of the school counselors and their child goes to an ECISD school, they will be referred to a Student Assistance Services counselor.

While the panel of experts is speaking, Valeriano said the seniors are in charge of scheduling private visits with the school counselors in private rooms.

“It’s completely private,” Ramirez said. “It’s going to be a separate room with each counselor.”

Martinez said he feels the event is very important and added that from time to time everyone does suffer and needs help.

“And I’m glad that we chose to do this, because like we’ve said before, mental health is kind of … brushed under the rug. It’s not addressed directly …,” Martinez added.

A lot of times, Martinez said parents and children don’t have a relationship where the child can say they are depressed because the parent might think they are overthinking or they don’t take it seriously.

Or, the parent may think they’re doing a bad job, Valeriano said.

Navarrete said the students want to show parents that they need to be more attentive to their children, pay attention to what they’re saying and not brush them aside.

“We need to read the signs,” Navarrete said.

Martinez said they also want parents to attend so they can learn how to catch signs of difficulty ahead of time.

Principal Gerardo Ramirez said The Art of Awareness is a great way for the school to open its doors of the community and deconstruct all the topics.

“I know Mr. Valeriano has done an awesome job of hosting other events for us. I know it’s also a part of some of our seniors’ capstone project, as well, so it kind of brings what we’re doing already through our capstone project, through something meaningful and relevant in collaboration with Mr. Valeriano and the art department,” Ramirez said.

“We want our doors to be open. Anytime a community member comes into our doors, we think it’s a victory. It’s a good thing, so why not make it beneficial for the community and educate them on some very high-need topics?”

Ramirez added that this could become a yearly tradition at NTO.

Martinez said if they are able to help at least one person, that will be a good outcome.

“It feels amazing to be able to offer these kids resources and to let them know that it’s possible to move on from mental health and to tackle … what’s going on in their life and to give them hope that they (can) achieve better and that their life does not stop now and the only way to go from here is up,” Navarrete said.

If anyone would like to help out or become a sponsor, they may email Valeriano at jesus.valeriano@newtechodessa.org or call NTO at (432) 456-6989.