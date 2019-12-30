ECISD superintendent finalist for Texan of the Year

Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri was recently nominated by the Dallas Morning News for Texan of the Year, along with many other Texans from a variety of walks of life from different areas of the state.

The Dallas Morning News website shows Holocaust survivor Max Glauben was selected as the Texan of the Year. Glauben spoke to students at OCTECHS in March 2018.

Muri and El Paso ISD Superintendent Juan Cabrera were recognized for their leadership in the aftermath of two separate mass shootings. El Paso’s mass shooting was Aug. 3 and Odessa’s occurred Aug. 31. Gunman Seth Ator killed seven and wounded 25. Ator was killed by law enforcement outside of Cinergy theater off State Highway 191 between Odessa and Midland.

“This honor is about the work of a great team. From teachers and counselors to principals, police officers and central administration, the entire ECISD family deserves this recognition. Working with members of the Odessa community, Team ECISD continues to provide support for our students and families impacted by the tragedy of Aug. 31st. I could not be more proud to live in a community and work for a school district that provides such tremendous support to families and individuals in need,” Muri said in an email Monday.

Asked how he kept his poise even though he had only been superintendent for a few weeks, Muri noted that while living and working in Houston, he led his previous district at Spring Branch ISD through Hurricane Harvey.

“That learning experience helped to equip me with some of the skills necessary to lead in a tragedy such as the one we experienced in Odessa. These skills, coupled with the confidence I have in our team of outstanding leaders in ECISD, helped our system respond appropriately to crisis. One of my colleagues, El Paso ISD Superintendent Juan Cabrera and his leadership team, also provided significant thought leadership as their own community dealt with a similar incident just one month prior,” Muri wrote.

Although the incident was horrific, Muri said it helped him get to know the Odessa community in a “very authentic manner.”

“I witnessed the best in human spirit on display and was able to engage with other community leaders to help our community overcome crisis. The leaders in our community truly impressed me with their strong sense of purpose and willingness to do anything to help the families heal,” he said.

In the aftermath, Muri said ECISD has partnered closely with various city and county agencies to provide ongoing support to students and families.

“We recognize that we are a piece of the total puzzle which must be carefully assembled to provide for the needs of a healing community. I am pleased with the tremendous work of our team and the collaborative spirit of our community. Together, we are healing a community,” Muri said.