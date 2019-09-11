  • September 11, 2019

3 schools go on lockout - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

3 schools go on lockout

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> ECISD website

Posted: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 5:29 pm

3 schools go on lockout Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County ISD placed three of schools in lockout late Wednesday after receiving word that a subject was running from the Department of Public Safety and Odessa Police Department.

Odessa Police Department Spokesman Cpl. Steve LeSueur said in a text message that DPS was in a vehicle pursuit and OPD assisted.

The vehicle crashed out in the 800 block of Gulf Avenue. Two subjects evaded the Odessa police on foot. At this time, he said, at least one of the subjects has been located and detained by OPD.

LeSueur said the investigation is ongoing.

The lockout was called at 3:40 p.m. and released at 3:55 p.m. It interrupted the afternoon dismissal, which starts at 3:20 p.m. for Carver Early Education Center and Blackshear Elementary’s students who are not in the afternoon magnet program. Students in Blackshear’s magnet program dismiss at 4:20 p.m. All students at Milam Magnet Elementary dismiss at 4:20 p.m., a news release said.

Lockout is the term used for a precautionary response to something happening in area near the school. It used to be called a shelter-in-place, and under this response, all students are moved inside the building and all doors are locked and monitored. Inside, school goes on as usual.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 5:29 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
83°
Humidity: 54%
Winds: SSE at 11mph
Feels Like: 86°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 91°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 90°/Low 70°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 87°/Low 67°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]