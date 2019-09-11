3 schools go on lockout

Odessa Police Department Spokesman Cpl. Steve LeSueur said in a text message that DPS was in a vehicle pursuit and OPD assisted.

The vehicle crashed out in the 800 block of Gulf Avenue. Two subjects evaded the Odessa police on foot. At this time, he said, at least one of the subjects has been located and detained by OPD.

LeSueur said the investigation is ongoing.

The lockout was called at 3:40 p.m. and released at 3:55 p.m. It interrupted the afternoon dismissal, which starts at 3:20 p.m. for Carver Early Education Center and Blackshear Elementary’s students who are not in the afternoon magnet program. Students in Blackshear’s magnet program dismiss at 4:20 p.m. All students at Milam Magnet Elementary dismiss at 4:20 p.m., a news release said.

Lockout is the term used for a precautionary response to something happening in area near the school. It used to be called a shelter-in-place, and under this response, all students are moved inside the building and all doors are locked and monitored. Inside, school goes on as usual.