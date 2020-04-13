  • April 13, 2020

ECISD to require clear or mesh backpacks, limit bag sizes

Posted: Monday, April 13, 2020 4:42 pm

When the 2020-21 school year begins in August, all Ector County ISD secondary schools will allow only clear or mesh backpacks on campus.

This additional safety measure was reviewed and is supported by the District’s Safety and Security Committee. In addition, purses and other bags will be limited to those that measure 5 X 8 X 1. No other bags will be allowed to be carried in the school, a news release stated.

For students involved in athletics and fine arts who carry bags or duffles for the purposes of those programs, they will leave those bags in their locker rooms or rehearsal halls.

Each of the middle schools and high schools has lockers available for students to store books and other materials. If a child is not assigned a locker, their family can request one through the child’s principal, the release said.

School officials have begun to notify local retailers about this new requirement. This applies only to middle school and high school students; only clear or mesh backpacks and small clutches (5 X 8 X 1) will be permitted to be carried on secondary campuses starting in August.

A similar announcement for the athletics facilities at the Ratliff Stadium Complex will be coming soon.

