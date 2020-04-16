ECISD gets challenge grant for broadband

Ector County ISD has received a $50,000 grant from the Chiefs for Change organization to fund broadband internet access for local families.

The challenge grant will fund access for 263 families during the next 14 months through June 30, 2021.

“It’s a challenge grant, so we’re working on some local organizations and philanthropists to match that. We already have a couple of others that have expressed strong interest, so in the coming days I may be adding names and dollar amounts to this. But each $50,000 is another 263 families,” Superintendent Scott Muri said in a phone interview. “Again, it’s free broadband all of the tools and resources you need for the next 14 months …”

He added that the coronavirus pandemic has brought out the best in the community.

“And they recognize that many kids, not only in our area but across the country do not have access to broadband and it’s a real crisis right now for many kids the learning has stopped the moment that they went home,” Muri said.

The district has been able to provide printed packets and digital content. But the lack of broadband access can create equity issues. He said the district wants to do the best it can to bridge that gap and this is one way to do that.

“We’re excited about this grant,” Muri said. “It’s great for our families. I know that we’re going to have some other big announcements in the coming days and we’ll be adding to this number, but it’s a big win for our community and especially our families.”

Fifty-five percent of families in ECISD live in poverty, he said. Of those families, a percentage do not have broadband access, so Muri said those will be the families that are targeted for this opportunity and families that don’t have access to broadband today.

ECISD will be working with Sparklight as the local provider.

“More information will be forthcoming on our website this announcement just happened today (Wednesday) so it’s breaking news, if you will. But we want to make sure our families are aware, so we’ll provide guidance to our families and let them know how to access this information but we hope to begin to activate accounts the first of May,” Muri said.

Although it is a 14-month program, Muri said it’s still temporary and the district is also looking at a long-term solution, which will come in conjunction with other organizations. Part of the district’s yet-to-be launched strategic plan is providing broadband access to every family in ECISD.

“We’re working with the city and the county right now to explore the construction of our own LTE (Long Term Evolution) network,” Muri said.

The district also is working to complete a fiber installation this summer that is meant to provide that access. Muri said they also want to work with the city and county on providing access.

Chiefs for Change, he said, is a group of superintendents and state-level education leaders who share thoughts and information. Muri said it’s about a 50-50 mix of district and state leaders.

“We gather together once a year and convene for a full day,” Muri said. “Our topics are specifically focused on how … to improve the current state of education. We chat regularly during this crisis. … We’ve been virtually gathering multiple times a week to talk about different topics and issues related to the current crisis. It’s a great think tank; a good group of thought partners for me, especially as a superintendent, to hear what’s happening across our country both at the district level and at the state level. We share ideas thoughts and information. It’s a professional learning community, if you will, for school system leaders.”