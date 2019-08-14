  • August 14, 2019

Board approves pay increases, meal plan - Odessa American: ECISD

Board approves pay increases, meal plan

More Information

>> ECISD Human Resources

Posted: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 4:43 pm

Board approves pay increases, meal plan oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Facing staffing shortages, the Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees approved pay plans for visiting teachers and a general substitute pay increase.

The vote was 6-1 with board member Carol Gregg voting against it.

The board also approved meal prices for the year and a new meal charging policy.

Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Gregory Nelson presented options Tuesday in order of preference for teachers — certified teachers, district permit, emergency permit, visiting teacher and long-term substitutes.

Visiting teachers are international teacher candidates, those in the Odessa Pathways to Teaching program and degreed candidates working toward certification.

The Visiting teachers will be at-will employees and once certified would be put on contact. The visiting teacher would be listed on the substitute pay plan and earn a salary of $45,000, plus benefits, a board recap said. A starting teacher makes about $52,000 a year.

As part of the recommendations, trustees approved reducing the number of core academic college hours needed to substitute from 45 to 30. The total required hours of college coursework remained at 45, supplemental agenda material said.

Gregg voiced concerns about this and voted against the proposal.

The board approved a 4 percent pay increase for substitute and certified substitute teachers.

Non-certified substitutes would make $104 per day and certified substitutes would make $125 per day. Non-certified subs were making $100 per day with an adjustment this past January and certified substitutes were making $120 per day with the January adjustment, supplemental agenda material shows.

There will be no raise for paraprofessional substitutes. They would remain at $9.30 per hour.

On staff development days, they would get the long-term substitute rate.

Long-term non-certified substitutes would make $197.60 with the raise and certified long-term subs would make $228.80 per day with the increase. Long-term non-certified substitutes were making $190 per day and certified long-term substitutes were making $220 per day.

Proximity facilitator substitutes would make $170 a day, up from $165 per day. Proximity Learning is an accredited online education provider based in Austin. It was used in the high schools this past school year.

On a separate item, trustees voted 7-0 to approve meal prices for the 2019-20 school year and a change in the charge policy for meals.

School Nutrition Director Brandon Reyes said all students who qualify for a reduced-fee lunch (about 1,400 students) will receive free lunches, the board recap said.

Elementary school lunches will cost $2.50; secondary school lunches will cost $2.75. Adult meals for staff will be $2.50 for breakfast and $3.55 for lunch.

He explained a change to the cafeteria charge policy: once a student’s school nutrition account runs out of money an elementary student will be allowed to charge five more meals, a secondary student will be allowed to charge three more meals. If the student exceeds those charge limits, they will receive a courtesy meal of a corn dog, choice of fruit or vegetable, and milk, the recap said.

Posted in on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 4:43 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

