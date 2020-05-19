OCA top 2 part of ‘strong class’

Mendoza is the valedictorian and Starnes is the salutatorian.

“The kids have been great. It’s been a wonderful experience. I just really wished we could have finished with staying in school and seeing our kids at graduation and that’s the hard part. The school’s empty right now and it’s just not the same,” Ramage said.

That’s due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OCA, formerly Falcon Early College High School, allows students to gain college hours while still in high school. It is located on the Odessa College campus. Ramage said everyone is graduating with associate degrees from Odessa College and a couple of students are graduating with two. Almost all of them have 60 hours of college credit or more.

Mendoza and Starnes both have associate degrees in general studies and 61 college credit hours.

“They’re a strong class,” Ramage said. “They’re very close. There are only 66 of them. They’ve known each other for many, many years so it’s very much like family. They call themselves the Blue Wolf Family that caught on pretty much after school started. It took off and stuck with them. With having 325 kids, you get to know all the kids and their families and so (it’s) very much a family type atmosphere of helping each other and taking care of each other if anyone’s struggling.”

Mendoza plans to attend Abilene Christian University to study biology, ultimately going into dentistry.

Starnes is planning to attend New Mexico State University in Las Cruces to study elementary education and become an elementary school teacher.

“I think it’s really cool,” Starnes said of being in the top 10. “We’ve both worked really, really hard. He (Mendoza) fought to keep No. 1 and I fought to get to No. 2. We both worked really hard, so I think it’s just really cool.”

The two have known each other since freshman year, and as Ramage said, everyone in the class is really close.

As with high school and college seniors across the country, Mendoza said the year ended abruptly.

“It’s kind of disappointing because you thought you had all this time in the world to spend more time with your friends and have all the events like prom, senior trip, graduation,” Mendoza said.

He added that after high school it’s harder to stay in touch.

“Everyone goes everywhere else, so we thought maybe we had a little bit more time. But in a way, it’s also good because in the last days everyone’s crying and I’m not much of a crier so I don’t know how I would have done. It’s also a good thing because we cut the Band-Aid off fast with not knowing about it. But I’m really disappointed that I didn’t get to have all the experiences like everyone else,” Mendoza said.

Starnes said in some ways she feels they might have taken things for granted because they thought they had more time left in the school year.

“But I guess it’s kind of a life lesson in just making the most of everything,” Starnes said.

Her advice for younger students who want to make the top 10 is work hard, but don’t let it consume you.

“It’s really important to be determined but also have fun because I wasn’t No. 2 all of high school and I had to work really hard to get to 2, but it wouldn’t feel as good if I had not had any friends because of it, or ignored everything in my life because of it,” Starnes said.

Mendoza advises younger students to take everything seriously from freshman year on because those grade point averages count.

“… A lot of people think they can goof off and goof off freshman year. I hear a lot of my friends saying, ‘Oh, I wish I would have known how important this was,’ … so everything you do impacts you …,” he said.

Starnes added that she didn’t think she had a shot freshman year, so she didn’t try as hard.

AVID Coordinator Elizabeth Gray said Mendoza also has had perfect attendance at school since kindergarten.

“I never got sick,” Mendoza said. “I was blessed with a good immune system and then I got sick during Christmas breaks, so when everyone else was having fun I was sick.”