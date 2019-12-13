Landgraf talks gun violence at OHS

Landgraf visited Lee Jordan’s International Baccalaureate history class.

Evan Haley, an Odessa High School senior, delivered about 167 letters to members of the House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety at a Nov. 7 meeting at Odessa College.

The letters delivered came from a letter writing campaign organized by Haley and Isabelle Torres.

Jordan said Landgraf’s visit was part of Creativity, Activity and Service, a requirement of earning an International Baccalaureate diploma.

On Aug. 31, Seth Ator shot seven people to death with a high-powered rifle and injured 25. Ator was killed by law enforcement at the Cinergy movie theater off State Highway 191 between Odessa and Midland.

“After the shooting back in August, Isabelle and Evan wanted to do something as an outlet for that, so they did a letter writing campaign. The wanted to use it as a cathartic experience and voice their feelings to people. They wrote to Rep. Landgraf and (U.S.) Congressman (Mike) Conaway and senators. I think they even sent some to President Trump …,” Jordan said.

Jordan said Landgraf reeled and read the letters and contacted Haley asking if it would be possible for him to come and speak. Haley put Landgraf’s office in touch with Jordan.

“Some of you wrote multiple letters. Just the fact that you all took time just to share what was on your mind and what was in your heart means the world to me and it makes me very proud to be your representative,” Landgraf said.

Landgraf noted that Odessa is his hometown.

“Many of you wrote in your letter that you grew up feeling safe in Odessa and now you don’t feel that way anymore. I share that same feeling,” he said.

Landgraf said the select committee will meet Jan. 9 in El Paso and he is going to share the students’ words with committee members.

“The reason why we have that committee is clearly that we have a scourge of mass violence in Texas. We had what happened here in Odessa and very tragically I know that you lost one of your school mates here at Odessa High School (15-year-old Leilah Hernandez),” Landgraf said.

He added that many of the students mentioned seeing Hernandez in the hallway and that she had a very distinctive laugh.

“I hope we never forget her. We owe her that much, so I hope that her memory lives on …,” Landgraf said.

Even before Odessa, Landgraf said there was the massacre in El Paso and before that First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and the shooting at Santa Fe High School.

Landgraf said this has all happened in the last two and a half years.

“That level of violence in such a relatively small geographic area is unacceptable, so the committee where Evan testified was formed to help address the root causes of this and has been tasked to help find solutions that we can pose to the next session of the Texas legislature to help mitigate, or help prevent, mass violence like what we’ve seen in Odessa and El Paso and Sutherland Springs,” Landgraf said.

He added that politicians on either side have not gotten gun violence right so it’s important to listen to the students because they have a fresh perspective.

He noted that law abiding citizens should be able to exercise their right to possess firearms to protect themselves.

“The idea is if you’re not abusing that right you should be able to enjoy it. The question is those who would do harm to others in an unlawful manner … how do you prevent gun violence, so the real question comes down to how do you prevent these crimes before somebody becomes a criminal, or do you have to wait until after. How does that process work that’s kind of where a lot of this conversation is centered,” Landgraf said.

Haley asked how hard it would be to have prerequisites to buy a gun like when people go for a driver’s license. Landgraf said that infrastructure is in place with a criminal background check and safety training course.

Landgraf said his first exposure to mass gun violence was Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo., in April 1999. He said the two students murdered 10 people and killed themselves.

“They had plans to do even more damage. That was obviously a tragic loss of life. Today that number would have trouble making national news. In 1999, that was kind of unprecedented … It was new and all too tragic. At the same time, that kind of kicked off the era of mass violence that continues to this day,” Landgraf said.

It’s become so common that you almost become desensitized to it. But when it happens in your community it takes it to a different level.

“The reason I mention Columbine is I think the conversation has changed since then, and it has to because it’s so much more commonplace,” Landgraf said.

At the time, Landgraf said he and his friends at Permian High School thought it was sad and tragic, but they thought the two students were crazy.

“Now we know that there are systemic mental health issues that lead to that type of violence. We don’t call it crazy anymore because we know that there’s more to it than just that. There are mental health considerations that can be identified, can be screened, that can be prevented. I think that’s been a big part of the conversation. We don’t just dismiss people who have those mental health concerns, especially young people,” he said.

Officials try to get them help. Now mental health is being implemented in schools statewide.

He noted that there seems to be a growing divide in the country that the national media describes as partisan.

“That’s certainly true to some extent. I think there’s an even bigger divide between the urban parts of the country and the rural parts of the country,” Landgraf said.

He added that legislators tend to reflect the people they serve and who votes for them. It’s not necessarily politicians getting stuck in their ways.

OHS Principal Mauricio Marquez said he was thankful for Landgraf visiting Friday to let students know that even though they are young, their voices are important and powerful.

Senior Angelica Carrillo agreed that it was “really cool” that someone in an official capacity would speak to high school students.

“We’re just high school students, but we’re stepping out into the world next year and it was really amazing that he was willing to come and speak to us and just interact,” she said.

Haley said there’s never really closure until something gets done, but he thought having Landgraf visit was a “really nice next step.”

“I think it’s nice for him to talk to the students just because I got to hear that in person, but not everyone else did. It’s that nice next step in the process involving youth in politics,” he said.