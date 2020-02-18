TED ED clubs taking hold in ECISD

Dirt bikes to anxiety, pollution and World War III were just some of the topics Claudia Richards’ class has devised for their TED ED Club project.

TED stands for Technology, Entertainment, Design and these are clubs for the classroom.

Richards has a class of 22 fifth-grade Scholars in Progress under the Advanced Academic Services program at Milam Magnet Elementary School. She said they started the process in January of forming ideas to present to fellow students. There will be an event at the end of April where presentations will be made.

On Tuesday, the students were working on how they were going to start their five to seven minute talks. Richards said they will probably help Heather Bland with a middle school TED talk at the end of April as facilitators. Richards said her top five students will present as well, along with herself.

Bland is the instructional coach for secondary gifted and talented, works primarily with middle school students, but was a GT program teacher in elementary school previously.

With 22 different students, Richards said there are 22 different ideas.

Hector Cano, 11, is working on World War III, what the U.S. is doing and how serious it is and that people should take it seriously and stop joking about it. He sees it as a war between the U.S. and Iran.

Makenna Webb, 10, said she will present on how much she cherishes her family, how she loves them and even though they get into fights they still love each other and she can trust her parents with everything.

Mia Chavez, 10, also will talk about her family and the memories they have “because we’ve been through a lot.”

Dreams will be 11-year-old Samantha Nieto’s topic.

Ten-year-old Diego Parra will talk about his interest in all sorts of puzzles.

Global warming is 11-year-old Marilyn Longoria’s presentation because of what’s happened with the wildfires in Australia.

Reducing plastic use to save marine life and the environment is the passion of 11-year-old Jamelexi Avilez.

“We use a lot of plastic these days and it’s getting really bad because I see pictures these poor animals getting strangled with plastic and that’s just not nice that’s sad … There’s a lot of plastic. You can go all the way to the moon and come back that’s how much plastic we’re using …,” Avilez said.

Although she only likes reading for entertainment, Ashley Velez’s topic will be on the importance of reading.

Velez, 10, said there are a lot of youngsters that don’t like to read and are forced to.

“They think it’s meaningless, but there’s going to be a bunch of reading in their life. There’s reading everywhere and they should get used to it so they can never have trouble with anything,” Velez said.

Isaiah Belis, 11, is going to talk about being a good leader and leaders in general.

“I’m the only boy in my family, so I kind of have to help my mom around in the house and most of my sisters see me as a leader,” Belis said.

Cecilia Lopez, 11, will present on anxiety and ways to cope with it, and Jaxon Green, 11, will talk about dirt bikes.

His favorite part of dirt bike racing is “being able to do tricks and go fast.”

Alejandra Roigoza will present on Legos and how they can help your mind.

Jayden Ortiz, 11, will speak on pollution and how it’s hurting the environment and damaging the air.

Sariah Smith, 11, will talk about bullying, “because when I was in kindergarten, I used to get bullied a lot and this year actually one of my friends was getting bullied and I stood up for them so that’s why I chose this topic.”

Smith said maybe this will prompt someone to stick up for themselves.

Damien Conn, 12, will talk about adopting freely.

Richards said Conn was adopted so he will talk about his personal experience. He said he was adopted in November 2017 when he was 10.

“I want to put it out into the world to adopt freely because people have to pay for the kids to adopt them. I just feel like you don’t have to pay for kids. You don’t have to pay for people. I think the average was $5,000 to adopt a kid and some people go up to $50,000 to adopt a kid. That’s a little too much money to adopt someone,” Conn said.

Sephira Gutierrez, 10, said she is interested in science and whether dinosaurs really ever went extinct. This was prompted by a recent screening of “Jurassic Park.”

Zada Cobos, 11, wants to figure out how airplanes work. She said she had always looked up into the sky at airplanes and then her father told her about the Air Force.

“When I grow up, I want to be in the Air Force and be an engineer, or fly an airplane,” Cobos said.

Valerie Mercado, 11, plans to talk about how to reuse plastic and throw away your trash.

She goes to rehearsals for the musical she is in and when she’s leaving she looks out the window and sees a lot of trash in an open field.

“And there’s this one tree that has a whole bunch of plastic bags all over it,” Mercado said.

Richards said her topic, which she is still brainstorming, is how you can make a difference. She said her host family as a foreign exchange student from Colombia enabled her to attend a university and build a life as a teacher. She has been a teacher for 29 years with ECISD, including 10 years in the GT program.

“One of my topics was going to be about coffee; one about cooking. I’m horrible at cooking, but I think it’s an art putting love into what you make. It’s very difficult for me to do it,” Richards said.

Richards said there are a few topics she thinks will touch the hearts of other people such as adoption and leadership.

Bland said she loves that the TED ED Clubs are taking root in ECISD. There also is one at Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School. She presented the clubs at Teacher University and some teachers took the idea and ran with it.

“I think it gives students a platform for their ideas, but it also combines the reading and writing which I think is important in our language arts classes,” Bland said.

The teachers participating in TED ED Clubs have to sign up with TED ED. They have access to lesson plans and they can communicate with teachers from all over the world.

They also have access to TED ED logos for their events.

“It’s beyond doing a project. They reflect on what they learned and getting to present to an audience outside the classroom is really powerful for students. I think a lot of times our projects are just inside the classroom. This gives them an opportunity share outside of that,” Bland said.