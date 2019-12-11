Board discusses budget priorities

Doing more on teacher compensation and pay for at-will employees — such as bus drivers and janitors — was the top concern as the Ector County ISD board of trustees discussed budget priorities during a workshop Tuesday.

Superintendent Scott Muri said the budget building process really started with Tuesday’s discussion.

Trustees Carol Gregg and Nelson Minyard were not in attendance. Board members expressed an interest in developing a plan for strategic staffing and compensation that rewards outstanding teacher leaders/mentors on campuses. They agreed this is something that would take a lot of work and a lot of time to build, the board recap said.

Board Vice President Delma Abalos said she wants to make sure the district is competitive as far as pay in the workforce.

“And in order to keep those teachers, especially the new ones, I would like to see us set aside training funds,” Abalos said.

She added that there are teachers that do well year after year.

“If we could get those to work with new ones or those who are struggling and compensate them, that would be great,” Abalos said.

Providing equity to schools that have students with the most need and having more funding for counselors and/or more counselors were other aspects agreed on by the board. “I’d like to see us spend more money for the counselors, or more counselors to address the needs of the kids who make those statements before they do something,” Abalos said.

If a student threatens to bring a gun or “blow the place up,” more than likely that student has a problem, Abalos said, and it could be prevented.

She added that security and safety are big issues, especially after the Aug. 31 mass shooting.

“But we need to deal with the root of the problem …,” Abalos said.

Board member Tammy Hawkins said she would like employees to be proud to be part of ECISD and “we should be proud of them.”

Hawkins added that she would like to see momentum continue in technology and getting the community involved in the school district to let them know “we are good place to be.”

Trustee Steve Brown said it seems like upkeep on schools and grounds has been neglected because of finances.

Brown said he would like the district to work with campus leadership to see what their needs are or help them assess their needs.

District leaders will take the school board priorities and begin putting the budget together between January and March, Muri said.

Enrollment and revenue projections will be used to create the baseline budget.

A preliminary budget will go to Trustees in April or May, a public hearing will be scheduled for May or June, and the board will vote on a 2020-21 budget in June, the board recap said.

On a separate item, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Gregory Nelson gave updated trustees an update on employee benefits for the coming year.

Nelson said a strong benefits package is a key step in achieving the district’s goal of recruiting and retaining high-quality employees, the recap said.

Using the example of a 10-year veteran teacher whose salary is $57,500, ECISD contributes an additional $10,929 toward that employee’s benefits each year.

ECISD has a self-funded medical plan.

A Medical Plan committee of ECISD employees makes decisions for the plan from year-to-year, using a consultant to analyze data, identify trends, and offer recommendations, the recap said.

Currently, about 60 percent of ECISD employees eligible for benefits choose Option I, which has a lower deductible and lower out-of-pocket expenses. It requires a larger monthly contribution from the employee than the other option, the recap said.

The district contributes $380 per month toward each eligible employee’s medical plan costs. Changes beginning in January include: a $10 to $20 increase in an employees’ monthly contribution and the addition of an office visit co-pay (new to this year’s plan) for employees who choose Option I. ECISD offers a variety of insurance options beyond health coverage with dental, vision and disability being the most popular of those benefits, the recap said.

The board also heard the first reading of a proposed change to a board policy regarding termination of employment. Currently, the policy states a person who asks to rescind their resignation must get approval from the board of trustees; the proposed change gives approval permission to the superintendent, the recap said.