  • February 21, 2020

Burnet delivers Bluebonnet victory for librarian - Odessa American: ECISD

Burnet delivers Bluebonnet victory for librarian

 Mark Rogers | Odessa American
ECISD elementary school kids competed in the annual Battle of the Bluebonnets in the Odessa High School Field House Friday. The event is designed to test the knowledge that the kids have of Bluebonnet Award winning books that they have read.

Posted: Friday, February 21, 2020 2:35 pm

Burnet delivers Bluebonnet victory for librarian By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Burnet Elementary School Library Media Specialist Janie Steele got an extra special birthday present Friday when her students won the Ector County ISD Battle of the Bluebonnets.

There were three tiebreakers — two six-way and one three-way — before the victor could be determined. ECISD elementary students (grades 3-5) competed in a quiz-show format where they answered questions based on books from the Texas Bluebonnet Award list.

Emceed by Executive Director of Odessa Arts Randy Ham, the event was held in the Odessa High School Fieldhouse and featured 23 elementary campus teams with six members each.

“I told them when we were practicing, I said ‘I sure hope we win, too, because it is my birthday.’ And they said well we’re going to do it for you Miss Steele. We’re going to win for your birthday, so they promised me they were going to win and they delivered,” Steele said.

It was a hard-fought battle.

“But these kids, I want to tell you, they begged to practice,” Steele said. “I wasn’t going to practice with them as much as we ended up practicing. That they wanted to win, they begged to practice because they wanted to get better and smarter, so they’re pretty amazing kids. I’m very proud of them.”

Fifth-grader Andrew Brem, 11, read all 20 books and Aaron Dameron, also an 11-year-old fifth grader read 15 and was on his 16th book, she said.

“There (was) a lot of words read among this group. We read a lot of words together,” Steele added.

Brem said winning this year was “pretty good” because Burnet didn’t win last year. He liked the feeling of making everyone proud.

“Another thing I want to say about winning (is) it’s not about winning, it’s how you play the game,” Brem added.

Martin Valencia, a 9-year-old fourth-grader said they won together as a team. And even if they hadn’t, it would have still been fun.

Nevatiny Berry, a 10-year-old fourth grader, said the tiebreakers were nerve racking.

Andrew Brem’s father, Jackie, said he was excited that Burnet won.

“I’m more excited about the fact that they put in the time to read the books. Reading equals success and so I’m not just proud of Burnet, but I’m proud of all the schools and all the work that they do to read,” Jackie Brem said.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

Posted in on Friday, February 21, 2020 2:35 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

