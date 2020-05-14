Ready for field day in a virtual way

Students have missed out on so much during this school closure, but, ironically enough the annual Field Day is not one of the cancelled events.

Ector County ISD PE coaches joined a national movement to host a Virtual Field Day, on from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday from Ratliff Stadium.

Students will not be there, but coaches will be competing against each other and running a clock for timing events. Students and their parents — and everyone in the community — can join in the competition via YouTube Live on the ECISD Elementary PE channel.

Over the past few weeks, coaches have provided activity cards to students with demonstrations of each field day activity. They have also created videos performing and setting up the activity. There are 29 home activities for students, staff, and families to perform, and coaches are asking kids to perform a minimum of 5 of them for Field Day. Coaches will send out score cards for those who are competitive and they will be available virtually throughout the day to help and watch families/teachers performing activities. Everyone is invited to send videos or pictures of their performances to their school’s social media pages.