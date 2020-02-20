  • February 20, 2020

Student arrested on gun charge at OHS - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

Student arrested on gun charge at OHS

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 2:29 pm

Student arrested on gun charge at OHS oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County ISD police officers were conducting a random search at Odessa High School Thursday when one of a K-9 unit who specializes in drug detection indicated on a jacket on a desk. When the student, a 19-year old male, was brought in to be questioned, officers found him in possession of a small caliber handgun and a large amount of cash, a news release said.

He was taken into custody. In addition to facing expulsion, the student faces a third-degree felony charge of places weapons prohibited, and a Class B Misdemeanor of false ID to a police officer. No drugs were found, the release said.

“We want to thank our ECISD police force that is vigilant in its work to keep our students and our staff safe. In addition to the officers assigned to schools every day, K-9 searches are conducted at random locations on a regular basis. In the near future, our newest K-9 officer, which specializes in weapons detection, will join our police department full-time. Safety is, and will continue to be, our top priority,” the release said.

Posted in on Thursday, February 20, 2020 2:29 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
42°
Humidity: 61%
Winds: NE at 16mph
Feels Like: 33°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 44°/Low 28°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 49°/Low 38°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 63°/Low 46°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]