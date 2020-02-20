Student arrested on gun charge at OHS

He was taken into custody. In addition to facing expulsion, the student faces a third-degree felony charge of places weapons prohibited, and a Class B Misdemeanor of false ID to a police officer. No drugs were found, the release said.

“We want to thank our ECISD police force that is vigilant in its work to keep our students and our staff safe. In addition to the officers assigned to schools every day, K-9 searches are conducted at random locations on a regular basis. In the near future, our newest K-9 officer, which specializes in weapons detection, will join our police department full-time. Safety is, and will continue to be, our top priority,” the release said.