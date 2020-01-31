ECISD completes controlled campus access

On Jan. 23, the controlled access hardware was installed on the main entrance at Nimitz Middle School, making it the final campus to receive this safety upgrade that was promised in the 2018 Tax Ratification Election. This week, the system became operational, a news release said.

All visitors must ring a bell outside, and be “buzzed” in by an employee.

ECISD is also installing this same security measure at additional doors in middle schools, at Odessa High School and Permian High School, and in administrative buildings.

Three of ECISD’s four TRE promises are now fulfilled, the release said. All employees received raises, the district got more than 40 new buses and main entrances are now equipped with controlled access. The final project to be completed is a series of roof replacements and repairs.