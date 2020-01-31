  • January 31, 2020

ECISD completes controlled campus access

ECISD completes controlled campus access

>> Ector County Independent School District website

Posted: Friday, January 31, 2020 2:38 pm

When Ector County ISD asked voters to approve a tax increase in November 2018, it promised four priority projects for that additional money. One of those projects was the installation of controlled access systems for the main entrance of every school, which is now complete.

On Jan. 23, the controlled access hardware was installed on the main entrance at Nimitz Middle School, making it the final campus to receive this safety upgrade that was promised in the 2018 Tax Ratification Election. This week, the system became operational, a news release said.

All visitors must ring a bell outside, and be “buzzed” in by an employee.

ECISD is also installing this same security measure at additional doors in middle schools, at Odessa High School and Permian High School, and in administrative buildings.

Three of ECISD’s four TRE promises are now fulfilled, the release said. All employees received raises, the district got more than 40 new buses and main entrances are now equipped with controlled access. The final project to be completed is a series of roof replacements and repairs. 

