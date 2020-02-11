Funds donated for ECISD student scholarships

The Education Foundation of Odessa Scholarship is available to graduates of Ector County high schools who maintain a 2.5 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale and who can complete 10 hours of community service.

These funds are available through a two-for-one challenge grant issued by the Education Foundation. The contribution to OC will make an additional $75,000 available for graduates of Ector County ISD who attend Odessa College.

“We all know here in our community that we have a lot of work to … to increase the college-going culture with our students. Odessa College and ECISD share the same mission and vision in that we want to increase that number and the only way we can do that is by working together, so here is another opportunity for us to do that,” OC Executive Director of Advancement Jacqui Gore said.

Gore grew up in Odessa and attended and graduated from ECISD schools.

“I was one of the students who needed this help, so I just think this is really exciting. We have so many students who come into our office, into the (OC) Foundation office, every day needing assistance. Without a scholarship, they would not have an opportunity to attend classes here at Odessa College so this will allow us to help even more students as our enrollment continues to grow here at Odessa College,” Gore said.

Gore said the scholarships will benefit approximately 50 students and the amount awarded will be based on the number of credit hours they are taking.

Education Foundation Director Celeste Potter said her foundation is excited to continue its partnership with the Odessa College Foundation and OC to provide scholarships for students post high school.

ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said this is an incredible opportunity for ECISD students.

“We were just chatting about the percentage of students that do not have dollars, so money is a reason that some of our students do not continue their postsecondary educational experience so today we’re $75,000 closer to providing every child with an opportunity for a postsecondary experience so kudos to both foundations for making this happen,” Muri said. “This will absolutely make an impact in the lives of many of our children …”

Gore said students can apply start applying April 1.

“Students can go to the Odessa College website and apply online. We do ask students to apply each semester and we distribute scholarships fall and spring,” Gore said.

The only criteria for this scholarship is to be an ECISD graduate and have a GPA of 2.5 or better. It doesn’t matter what their major is, Gore said.

OC President Gregory Williams said the scholarship will give more students a chance to go to college.

“We appreciate that and we appreciate the support from the foundation and we’re looking forward to more collaborations between us, but anytime we can help students have opportunities it’s a great thing,” Williams said.