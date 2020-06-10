New Bonham principal hosts meet and greet

Partly because it reminds her of her hometown of Little Rock, Ark., Mareka Austin is excited about coming to live and work in Odessa.

Austin will be the new principal at Bonham Middle School starting July 1. Approved by the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees Tuesday night, she hosted a meet and greet in the campus library Wednesday afternoon. She gave some information about herself and then invited those attending to ask her questions. She replaces Mitch Gerig.

Austin moved to Texas about 15 years ago and will be relocating from the Dallas-Fort Worth area where she was a middle school principal at Irma Marsh Middle School in Castleberry ISD.

“I have served in several capacities in education — teacher, department chair, assistant principal, curriculum coordinator at the district level, and principal.

“And I just want to say I am super excited about being here in West Texas,” Austin said. “I know a lot of people are thinking how can somebody be excited about West Texas? But you know it reminds me a little bit of home ... Little Rock, Ark.”

From what she’s learned so far, Austin said the family and community are top priorities here as they are for her so she already feels welcome.

“And also I’m excited about the work that we get to do for students. I have a heart for kiddoes. I had a lot of challenges when I was in school, but there was an educator that really championed for me and so I understand the importance of us being that for other students — and all types of students — so I’m excited about being able to do that here in West Texas,” Austin said.

Austin earned a bachelor of business administration in finance degree from the University of Central Arkansas and a master of business administration and a master of educational leadership from Dallas Baptist University.

“I worked in finance before transitioning into education for about six years and my … philanthropic work was with students, so mentoring at the church I was a youth coordinator; a youth leader. I started my own nonprofit organization called Youth Equipped to Prosper where we ran a collegiate prep program. We did college tours. It’s always been my passion and I just, again, like I talked about married my passion with being able to prepare kids to achieve high levels of success so I got the best of both worlds,” Austin said.

She did personal finance, retirement finance, investment finance and financial advising.

Starting her 11th year in education, Austin has spent most of her career in administration.

“I have enjoyed every aspect of working in education — building relationships with kids, really helping kids see their full potential. It does not matter (what) your background (is), or where you come from you can achieve and I can say that because that’s what I experienced,” Austin said.

“I came from a single-parent home and struggled as a kid. There were even people that didn’t believe in me. There were even educators that didn’t believe in me, but the one educator that did believe in me I still have contact with her today. She was my assistant principal in middle school and she really just poured into me and reached out to me …,” she added.

What made her decide on ECISD were partly her colleagues in the Fort Worth area. Many of them came from this area so she heard about Snyder, Lamesa and Lubbock, among other spots.

“… I only know about those places because they talked about it and when they talked about them, they talked about them with respect to it being home …,” Austin said.

She said Odessa has a small-town, home feeling about it.

“… That’s the way I grew up,” she said. “As far as Bonham, the excitement, the positive energy that everybody has here, it’s contagious so I’m ready to just connect and get that electrifying spark so that we send it out to the kids out to the community and rebrand.”

One of the things she said she is adamant about is collaboration.

“… So I really want to get the heartbeat and the pulse of the individuals that are here, but the main thing that I think is very important is to rebrand. I’ve heard nothing but great things about the educators that are here. I’ve heard nothing but great things about the students and now it’s time for us to get the word out so the community knows and I know that there’s been some challenges in the past, but that doesn’t define what we’re capable of accomplishing in the future,” Austin said.

Executive Director of Secondary Education Robert Cedillo said Austin brings a lot of energy to the job.

“She has the ability to bring a sense of community,” Cedillo said. “Her communication skills with teachers, students and parents are strong. … She has the ability to establish clear goals and keep those goals in the forefront of the school’s attention.”

Bonham has been an underperforming campus for five years. It has 1,110 students and 75 teachers, Cedillo said.

“… I truly believe she has the skills and ability to move that campus into a high achieving school,” Cedillo added.