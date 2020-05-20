  • May 20, 2020

ECISD names new CFO, new Permian principal - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

ECISD names new CFO, new Permian principal

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 2:46 pm

ECISD names new CFO, new Permian principal oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Ector County ISD board of trustees unanimously approved hiring a new principal for Permian High School and a new chief financial officer.

Delesa Styles was named the new PHS principal in a news release Wednesday morning and Deborah Ottmers was named CFO Tuesday night.

The board approved personnel recommendations without naming who was recommended. Both come from Fredericksburg ISD.

Styles was the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction at Fredericksburg where she launched and oversaw the district’s remote learning platforms in response to COVID-19. She has 13 years of teaching experience in Lubbock ISD, Wichita Falls ISD, Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD, and Graham ISD.

She has been an elementary school principal, high school assistant principal and high school principal. Styles’ high school campus was selected by the Texas Education Agency to be featured in a Texas Performance Standards Project profile, and she worked with local colleges to increase dual credit courses and Career and Technical Education courses. She holds her superintendent certification, as well as certifications in Special Education and English as a Second Language.

In the news release, Styles called herself fortunate to have worked in the central office setting but added the bulk of her administrative experience is at school. “I realized I need to get back to the fever pitch of campus life and interacting daily with students and staff. For me that’s where it all happens. I am hardwired to be interacting where the rubber meets the road.”

Ottmers was most recently the assistant superintendent for business and finance in Fredericksburg ISD. She also worked in the business division at North East ISD in San Antonio. She taught high school business classes for six years, and worked nine years in business and finance before entering education. She is a certified public accountant, a Texas School Business Officials (TASBO) instructor and curriculum writer, has a background in internal audit, a master’s degree, and is a Registered Texas School Business Administrator.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to serve the Odessa community in this capacity,” Ottmers said in the release. “This area of West Texas intrigues me with its unique landscape and supportive people. I am so happy to help financially shape the district and be part of the future of the ECISD students.”

Muri said he is glad to add Styles and Ottmers.

“We are excited to introduce Deborah and Delesa to our ECISD team,” Muri said. “Both bring a wealth of experience with them, most importantly experience as effective, successful leaders.”

Posted in on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 2:46 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
101°
Humidity: 12%
Winds: SSW at 11mph
Feels Like: 101°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 66°
A few clouds. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 94°/Low 66°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

friday

weather
High 97°/Low 67°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]