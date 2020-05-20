ECISD names new CFO, new Permian principal

Delesa Styles was named the new PHS principal in a news release Wednesday morning and Deborah Ottmers was named CFO Tuesday night.

The board approved personnel recommendations without naming who was recommended. Both come from Fredericksburg ISD.

Styles was the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction at Fredericksburg where she launched and oversaw the district’s remote learning platforms in response to COVID-19. She has 13 years of teaching experience in Lubbock ISD, Wichita Falls ISD, Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD, and Graham ISD.

She has been an elementary school principal, high school assistant principal and high school principal. Styles’ high school campus was selected by the Texas Education Agency to be featured in a Texas Performance Standards Project profile, and she worked with local colleges to increase dual credit courses and Career and Technical Education courses. She holds her superintendent certification, as well as certifications in Special Education and English as a Second Language.

In the news release, Styles called herself fortunate to have worked in the central office setting but added the bulk of her administrative experience is at school. “I realized I need to get back to the fever pitch of campus life and interacting daily with students and staff. For me that’s where it all happens. I am hardwired to be interacting where the rubber meets the road.”

Ottmers was most recently the assistant superintendent for business and finance in Fredericksburg ISD. She also worked in the business division at North East ISD in San Antonio. She taught high school business classes for six years, and worked nine years in business and finance before entering education. She is a certified public accountant, a Texas School Business Officials (TASBO) instructor and curriculum writer, has a background in internal audit, a master’s degree, and is a Registered Texas School Business Administrator.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to serve the Odessa community in this capacity,” Ottmers said in the release. “This area of West Texas intrigues me with its unique landscape and supportive people. I am so happy to help financially shape the district and be part of the future of the ECISD students.”

Muri said he is glad to add Styles and Ottmers.

“We are excited to introduce Deborah and Delesa to our ECISD team,” Muri said. “Both bring a wealth of experience with them, most importantly experience as effective, successful leaders.”