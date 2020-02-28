  • February 28, 2020

School district monitoring coronavirus - Odessa American: ECISD

e-Edition Subscribe

School district monitoring coronavirus

ECISD working with local agencies on monitoring

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> ECISD

>> MCH

Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 3:31 pm

School district monitoring coronavirus oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County ISD’s Safety & Security Committee and Nursing Department are working closely with the Ector County Health Department, the Ector County/City of Odessa Medical Emergency Management Coordinators, and state health authorities to prepare for any potential spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

At this time, West Texas and the United States are considered low-risk areas, however, a news release from the district said they want to take these precautions in case the situation were to change.

“We are gathering reliable information for our families and our communities, and posting that information on our ECISD webpage under Departments-Nursing. There you will find links to credible sources such as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) on how you can prepare and protect your family. Again, this information is precautionary only, as there is no immediate risk of COVID-19 in Ector County,” the news release stated.

ECISD will meet on Monday for a Coronavirus roundtable discussion at Medical Center Hospital with other local agencies. Those groups include MCH, Odessa Regional Medical Center, Odessa Fire Rescue, The Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Odessa Police Department and Ector County.

That meeting will be a discussion about the virus and also to help dispel myths and the spread of misinformation about the disease.

ECISD is following the infection control plan given to it by the Ector County Health Department.

“We will also be meeting with the Emergency Management Coordinators from Medical Center Health System, Ector County, and the City of Odessa to continue finalizing plans to follow if the Coronavirus were to become an issue in our community. The health of our students and staff is very important to us. We will continue to monitor the situation and work with local and state health organizations to keep our community informed and safe,” the release stated.

Posted in on Friday, February 28, 2020 3:31 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
69°
Humidity: 11%
Winds: SW at 10mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 42°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 74°/Low 49°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 78°/Low 55°
Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]