School district monitoring coronavirus

Ector County ISD’s Safety & Security Committee and Nursing Department are working closely with the Ector County Health Department, the Ector County/City of Odessa Medical Emergency Management Coordinators, and state health authorities to prepare for any potential spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

At this time, West Texas and the United States are considered low-risk areas, however, a news release from the district said they want to take these precautions in case the situation were to change.

“We are gathering reliable information for our families and our communities, and posting that information on our ECISD webpage under Departments-Nursing. There you will find links to credible sources such as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) on how you can prepare and protect your family. Again, this information is precautionary only, as there is no immediate risk of COVID-19 in Ector County,” the news release stated.

ECISD will meet on Monday for a Coronavirus roundtable discussion at Medical Center Hospital with other local agencies. Those groups include MCH, Odessa Regional Medical Center, Odessa Fire Rescue, The Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Odessa Police Department and Ector County.

That meeting will be a discussion about the virus and also to help dispel myths and the spread of misinformation about the disease.

ECISD is following the infection control plan given to it by the Ector County Health Department.

“We will also be meeting with the Emergency Management Coordinators from Medical Center Health System, Ector County, and the City of Odessa to continue finalizing plans to follow if the Coronavirus were to become an issue in our community. The health of our students and staff is very important to us. We will continue to monitor the situation and work with local and state health organizations to keep our community informed and safe,” the release stated.